Esthetix Dental Spa Brings Oral Health Education to Students at Manhattan International High School

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esthetix Dental Spa , a leading provider of cosmetic and general dentistry in New York City, recently visited Manhattan International High School to educate students on the importance of oral hygiene. On January 15, 2025, Dr. Divya and her team spent half a day with 40 students, teaching them proper brushing and flossing techniques and emphasizing the significance of maintaining good dental health.Manhattan International High School, known for its dedication to providing a supportive and inclusive learning environment for autistic students and those with special needs, welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm. Esthetix Dental Spa's team engaged students with hands-on demonstrations using oversized toothbrushes, dental models, and interactive discussions on the effects of diet on oral health. Each student received a gift bag containing essential dental supplies to encourage them to practice proper hygiene at home."Seeing the excitement and curiosity in these students was a powerful reminder of how small efforts can make a big impact," said Dr. Divya. "We're thrilled to play a role in shaping healthier habits for their future."During the session, Dr. Divya covered essential topics beyond brushing, including the importance of regular dental checkups and the impact of sugary foods on oral health. Students were actively engaged, asking questions and demonstrating their new skills with enthusiasm. One student shared that they had always been afraid of visiting the dentist but felt encouraged after the session. Another proudly showcased their brushing technique using a dental model and expressed excitement about teaching their siblings at home."At Esthetix Dental Spa, we believe in giving back to our community and promoting preventive care," added Dr. Divya. "Initiatives like these align with our mission to make dental health education accessible to everyone, ensuring that no one is left behind when it comes to proper oral care."This was Esthetix Dental Spa's first visit to Manhattan International High School, but the overwhelmingly positive response has encouraged the team to make it an annual tradition. The practice aims to build a lasting relationship with the school and continue supporting students in their journey to better oral health.As part of its commitment to community outreach, Esthetix Dental Spa plans to expand its efforts in dental education, partnering with more schools and organizations to make a lasting impact on children's health.For more information about Esthetix Dental Spa and its community initiatives, visit EsthetixDentalSpa.com or contact their office at 212.795.9675.

