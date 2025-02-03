Governor Josh Stein Advocating for $1.07 Billion to Rebuild Western NC
Governor Josh Stein today requested $1.07 billion in immediate funding to support urgent rebuilding needs in western North Carolina. Governor Stein’s budget request includes funds to strengthen the economy, get people back into homes faster, repair infrastructure, support farmers, fix private roads and bridges, remove debris, and help school children stay at grade level.
“The people of western North Carolina have suffered tremendously since Helene swept through,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I appreciate what the General Assembly has done so far, but it’s time for us to step up and get them the money they need right now to rebuild. We can’t forget western North Carolina – and I will do everything in my power to ensure that the state shows up for them.”
Governor Stein made his budget request at MANNA Food Bank, which works with over 300 community-based nonprofit food assistance partner agencies in 16 western North Carolina counties.
“MANNA has been an essential resource for the people it serves, and its work has become even more critical since Hurricane Helene struck,” said Governor Stein. “As these organizations continue the daily work of supporting their community, we have a responsibility to support them.”
The Governor’s budget request includes funding in the following categories. An overview of some of the programs is below; full request details are available here.
Strengthening the Economy
$100 million for revenue replacement grants to support local governments whose resources were exhausted by immediate disaster response, as they work to keep water and sewer services going, pay law enforcement, and support school operations.
Providing Safe and Warm Places to Live
$15 million for grants to farmers for verified uninsured losses to crops, livestock, aquaculture, and infrastructure.
Caring For Families and Children
$2 million to help college students who are struggling to pay tuition, fees, or emergency expenses that might force them to drop out of school at UNC Asheville, Appalachian State University, and Western Carolina University.
