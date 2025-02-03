Reducing Gun Violence in New York Communities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20.7 million to support SNUG Street Outreach programs that work to reduce gun violence and save lives in 14 communities across New York State. These grants to community-based organizations and hospitals fund outreach workers, hospital responders, social workers and case managers who are credible messengers and work with individuals at risk of gun violence, connecting them with support and services to change behavior and increase opportunities. Last week, Governor Hochul announced that shooting incidents with injury reported in communities participating in the State’s Gun Involved Violence initiative reached record lows in 2024 with 588 incidents reported compared to 817 in 2023, a 28 percent reduction. The Governor’s FY26 Executive Budget continues unprecedented support for SNUG, Gun Involved Violence and other initiatives in communities that report 90 percent of violent crimes with firearms and 85 percent of violent crimes outside of New York City.

“Public safety is my number one priority — that’s why my Budget invests in proven initiatives like the SNUG program to drive down gun violence, save lives and keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Outreach teams across the State are working alongside law enforcement and local partners to target gun violence anywhere it occurs, and to engage stakeholders in a comprehensive approach that makes our communities safer for all.”

New York State’s SNUG program uses a public health approach to address gun violence by identifying the source, interrupting transmission and treating individuals, families and communities affected by the violence. Administered by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, SNUG, Gun Involved Violence (GIVE) initiative, the State’s nationally recognized Crime Analysis Centers Network and Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower) are key components of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan to address the causes and consequences of gun violence and other crimes.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Our SNUG Street Outreach teams are a critical component of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive crime reduction and public safety plan. These dedicated individuals work in communities disproportionately affected by gun violence. They mediate and defuse conflicts and provide access to programs and support, including counseling and case management, so youth and families can thrive, and communities can heal. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of this work and for her leadership on public safety.”

The $20.7 million will fund staff, programs, services, equipment and technology for the SNUG locations during the 2025 calendar year. Community-based organizations and hospitals receive the funding, which supports 181 full-time and 39 part-time employees who work in specific neighborhoods in Albany, the Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mt. Vernon, Newburgh, Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie, Syracuse, Rochester, Troy, Utica, Wyandanch and Yonkers. DCJS tracks shooting data in these “SNUG zones” and last year, those zones collectively reported significant, double-digit decreases in shooting victims, individuals killed by gun violence and shooting incidents with injury when compared to 2023.

SNUG outreach workers, social workers, case managers and hospital responders work in neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence, and the program also embeds social workers and hospital responders at Level One trauma centers in Albany, Buffalo, the Bronx, Rochester and Syracuse. These professionals work with individuals and families in the aftermath of a violent incident to offer support, services and connect them to the SNUG program in their communities for additional assistance.

SNUG staff are credible messengers who live in the communities in which they work, and some have been involved with the criminal justice system or lost loved ones to violence. They work with teens and young adults to detect and defuse disputes before they escalate; respond to shootings to prevent retaliation through mediation and assist family members of those who have been injured or killed; and mentor youth involved with the program to set goals and connect them with educational and job opportunities as well as other services. The programs also engage the community, religious organizations and clergy, and local businesses by sponsoring anti-violence marches, job fairs, block parties, sporting events and other community gatherings.

The following organizations and hospitals will receive funding and support from DCJS to administer SNUG:

New York City and Long Island

Bronx – Jacobi Medical Center: $2,702,617

Hempstead – Family and Children’s Association: $1,164,397

Wyandanch – Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk: $746,522

Hudson Valley

Mt. Vernon – Family Services of Westchester: $1,088,391

Newburgh – Regional Economic Community Action Plan: $896,799

Poughkeepsie – Family Services Inc.: $1,076,245

Yonkers – Yonkers YMCA: $1,010,259

Capital Region

Albany – Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region: $1,820,329 and Albany Medical Center: $262,310

Troy – Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region: $860,134

Central New York

Syracuse – Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility: $1,820,189 and SUNY Upstate Medical Center: $464,374

Mohawk Valley

Utica – Integrated Community Alternatives Network: $792,673

Finger Lakes

Rochester – PathStone Corp.: $1,949,426 and Rochester General Hospital: $571,002

Western New York

Buffalo – Erie County Medical Center: $2,800,915

Niagara Falls – Community Missions of Niagara Frontier: $ 677,170

Comprehensive training, site visits and support from DCJS set SNUG apart from other community-based violence interruption programs across the state and country. New staff must complete 40 hours of training and new supervisors complete 32 hours of management training. All staff must also complete 40 hours of professional development training annually. This ongoing training and support help ensure that the program operates consistently across all SNUG sites despite being operated by different community-based organizations and hospitals.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “As a State Senator, I was proud to advocate for the first SNUG investments in Yonkers and New York State because I knew that real community-driven solutions were key to reducing gun violence and keeping our neighborhoods safe. We’ve seen firsthand how SNUG has changed lives—interrupting cycles of violence, providing critical support, and helping young people find a better path. I’m so proud that Yonkers is receiving more than $1 million in new funding to support this lifesaving program. As Majority Leader, I remain committed to continuing smart, effective investments like SNUG across Westchester and New York. I thank Governor Hochul, my Westchester Delegation and Majority Senators, as well as our partners in the Assembly for their continued leadership and partnership in the fight against gun violence. I look forward to building on this progress together to keep our communities safe.”

State Senator Jamaal Bailey said, “Investing $20.7 million in SNUG to enhance efforts such as preventing gun violence, supporting at-risk individuals, and strengthening communities across New York State is essential. SNUG has been a pivotal partner in preventing gun violence and an organization that has significantly impacted my district, and will continue to do so as Mt. Vernon – Family Services of Westchester is receiving $1,088,391. By funding outreach workers, social workers, and hospital responders, future conflicts can de-escalate and create safer neighborhoods and brighter futures for all of us. Thank you to Governor Hochul for your leadership and prioritizing the safety of our community.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “This funding for SNUG, is about more than just intervention—it’s about changing the conditions that lead to violence in the first place. Jacobi Hospital’s Standing Up to Violence program has done just that in its years in service. By supporting credible messengers, outreach workers, and trauma responders, we’re making sure the right people are in place to mediate conflicts, connect at-risk individuals with opportunities, and prevent the next tragedy before it happens. I commend Governor Hochul for investing in real solutions, because every neighborhood, every family, every child in the Bronx deserves to grow up safe from gun violence.”

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Every member of our community deserves to feel safe, wherever they may be. Over $20 million dollars in funding to reduce gun violence across New York State will build upon the tremendous impact that programs such as GIVE have already had on communities like Rochester. I applaud Governor Hochul for addressing the root causes of violence and supporting working solutions to protect our fellow New Yorkers.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “Promoting public safety in Buffalo and across our state is a top priority. It's why we have passed the toughest gun safety laws in the nation and continue to fund initiatives that reduce crime and strengthen communities. I am thankful for Governor Hochul's support for these outreach programs, which have a proven track record of reducing gun violence.”

State Senator Monica Martinez said, “Gun violence is taking the lives of New Yorkers and instilling fear within our communities. The SNUG Street Outreach program is a proven tool that preempts these devastating tragedies by engaging at-risk individuals and providing them with the support needed to choose a different path. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for enshrining our shared commitment to ending gun violence in New York State in this year’s executive budget.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Investing in evidence-based programming and on-the-ground resources is exactly how we combat the scourge of gun violence. Partnering with law enforcement, community-based interrupters in cycles of violence like the Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region and increasing the state’s commitment to funding these initiatives is why we’re seeing gun violence rates drop in communities across the state. Thank you to Governor Hochul and my legislative colleagues for continuing to work to ensure that New Yorkers everywhere feel safe on our streets, and to ending the epidemic of gun violence here in New York State.”

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, “The epidemic of gun violence that has taken the lives of too many people across Long Island, and the nation, must end. Addressing the root causes of gun violence through programs that offer outreach where it’s most needed, is both necessary and impactful. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s support of community-based solutions in the district.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, “It is imperative that we continue to look for ways to address and reduce gun violence in the state. This funding will strengthen the SNUG program in Utica by supporting a variety of important services and resources that will enhance public safety in the city and region.”

State Senator Rachel May said, "The state has demonstrated real progress in reducing gun violence rates, and this is our opportunity to continue that success. By increasing funding for the Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility and SUNY Upstate Medical Center, we can make a meaningful impact on our communities where the scourge of gun violence is widespread. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her leadership, as well as to my colleagues in the legislature for their commitment to curb gun violence in New York State."

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “We know that outreach works. When people in the community are supporting efforts to combat gun violence, lives get saved. I support the GIVE Initiative and other anti-violence initiatives as well as the work SNUG continues to do in our communities. The Response Teams at Erie County Medical Center continue to be top of the line.”

Assemblymember J. Gary Pretlow said, “As we continue to combat gun violence in our communities, investing in programs like SNUG is not just necessary—it’s life-saving. This funding from Governor Hochul ensures that we can provide resources, mentorship, and intervention to those most at risk, creating safer neighborhoods for everyone. I am proud to support SNUG and the dedicated individuals working tirelessly to break the cycle of violence in Mount Vernon and beyond.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “Reducing gun violence is a priority in protecting our communities. By working with organizations in the community, together we can reinforce safety measures and prevention methods to decrease gun violence.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, “As one of the original supporters of SNUG which started here in the Capital Region, I have worked closely with Trinity Alliance and those who are part of SNUG and have seen the positive impact of the program. That is why I am appreciative of the Governor's support to continue to grow the program, including in the City of Troy where the program has taken roots and is welcomed by the public safety team. The data validates the critical need and impact of the program which is making our communities safer.”

Assemblymember Pamela J. Hunter said, “I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership and commitment to reducing gun violence in our communities. The $20.7 million investment in SNUG Street Outreach programs, including critical funding for Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility and SUNY Upstate Medical Center, will have a direct and positive impact on the lives of people in the 128th Assembly District. By supporting outreach workers, hospital responders, and case managers, this initiative provides life-changing resources to those most at risk, helping to break cycles of violence and create safer neighborhoods. I look forward to seeing the continued progress of these evidence-based efforts to protect and uplift our communities.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “Unfortunately, gun violence plagues the cities of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie as it does too many areas of the State and the Nation. Gun violence must be addressed in three ways: ending gun trafficking from outside of New York State; enforcing our gun laws including full application of our red flags laws; and engaging the community through community-based organizations to discourage and stop gun violence before it starts. I wish to applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to stopping gun violence using all three avenues and for the investment in this year’s budget in anti-gun violence initiatives with community-based organizations.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “We unfortunately continue to see our youth negatively impacted by gun violence and this program works to reduce the violence. I appreciate the Governor providing additional funding to SNUG Programs.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “Community-based programs like SNUG and GIVE are making a real difference in the fight against gun violence. By focusing on mediation, mentorship, and support, they're helping to change behaviors and address the root causes of this complex issue. The data is clear: these programs are strengthening our neighborhoods and saving lives. I commend Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to investing in these vital resources that directly support communities disproportionately impacted by crime.”

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said, “Tangible investments in grassroots organizations working to stop gun violence in our community have paid dividends over the past year. We can see crime trending down in nearly every gun-related category thanks to this kind of targeted delivery of resources. This announcement from the Governor of large scale funding for gun violence prevention will help us continue to reduce violence and bring peace and stability to our neighborhoods.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “Far too many families in the Bronx and across our communities in New York have felt the devastating effects of gun violence. The SNUG program will strengthen intervention efforts and connect at-risk individuals with critical resources. By addressing the root causes of violence and providing meaningful intervention, we are not only preventing tragedies but also creating pathways to brighter futures for individuals and families. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to investing in proven violence prevention programs that make a tangible difference in the lives of New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Kwani B. O’Pharrow said, “Investing in community outreach and support programs like SNUG is crucial for reducing gun violence and fostering safer environments. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your commitment to transforming lives and creating lasting change in our communities.”

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “With a partner like Governor Kathy Hochul investing in our communities that need it most, we are making real strides in reducing gun violence and saving lives. I want to thank the Governor for her continued commitment to evidence-based, community-driven solutions like SNUG. This $20.7 million investment—including over $2 million for Albany’s Trinity Alliance and Albany Medical Center—will ensure that outreach workers, hospital responders, and social service professionals can continue their critical work to proactively reduce gun violence. These initiatives are making a difference, and I remain committed to securing the resources Albany needs to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “SNUG has been doing excellent work in the community within my district. Gun-related crimes are down and we would like to see those numbers decrease more. This is a great opportunity for the 14 communities in New York State that Snug services to continue doing good work throughout all of its communities. Thank you Governor Hochul for this investment in Hempstead.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “SNUG Street Outreach is impactful because it empowers community-based organizations to leverage their existing relationships and partnerships to reduce gun violence in the areas where they serve. Since implementing SNUG, Rochester has seen a significant and marked decrease in violence, at all levels. But we still have work to do. The funding the Governor is providing to Rochester General Hospital and Pathstone will enable them to bring on the staff, programming and services they need to expand this successful public safety initiative.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Investing in SNUG programs helps to build safer communities and reduce gun violence. This grant award will help provide the ongoing training and support that is critical to SNUG and I thank Governor Hochul for her partnership in helping to keep our citizens safe.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “I want to thank and applaud Governor Kathy Hochul and DCJS for their continued investments for SNUG & GIVE initiatives. I have said it many times before, that this Governor isn’t just talk, but action. The investments in these programs allow cities like Albany to wisely make strategic choices to get resources on the ground, establish connections with our neighbors and allow alternative approaches to focusing on public safety. Just this week at my State of the City we highlighted a reduction of crime of 3% compared to the 5-year average & a reduction of 21% since I assumed office. Today’s announcement of an additional $2 million dollars to keep these programs going is something celebrated by every resident in the City of Albany. Thank you Governor!”

Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued investment in violence prevention efforts here in Buffalo. The $2.8 million awarded to Erie County Medical Center for the SNUG Street Outreach program will provide critical resources to community organizations and trauma responders who work tirelessly to prevent gun violence and save lives. In recent years, we’ve seen firsthand how these initiatives make a real difference in our neighborhoods and this funding will allow us to continue that progress—connecting at-risk individuals with the support they need and ensuring a safer, healthier, stronger Buffalo for all.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “With New York State's strong support, teamwork with community partners and effective intervention by Syracuse Police, gun violence is down significantly in the City of Syracuse. In 2024, gun violence dropped more than 26% across all of the major categories and the most serious violence – shooting victims injured or deceased dropped 39%. This funding for outreach programs shows Governor Hochul knows reducing gun violence requires the full community working together which is the focus of our Mayor's Office to Reduce Gun Violence. I'm deeply grateful for the Governor's help and for the caring and effective work the SNUG Street Outreach team does every day in Syracuse.”

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “Governor Hochul’s leadership and continued investments in programs like GIVE and Project RISE have played a major role in helping us reduce gun violence in Rochester by more than 50 percent from the peak years of the pandemic. This investment in SNUG outreach workers is yet another example of her commitment and resolve on this critical issue and the city of Rochester is fortunate for the governor’s partnership.”

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said, “We appreciate the continued investment by Governor Hochul in programs that help keep our communities safe. We know that our community benefits from the various initiatives advanced by the Governor. These additional resources will help continue our efforts to keep our City safe.”

Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne D. Flowers said, “Governor Hochul continues to deliver for the City of Poughkeepsie, and we are grateful for her commitment to our community. Investing in vital outreach programs like SNUG strengthens our city by expanding our ability to engage and support our youth, guiding them toward positive opportunities. With the TRAC Program no longer in operation, I encourage Family Services Inc. and SNUG to use this funding to develop additional gun violence prevention initiatives and create safe spaces for our children after school. Congratulations to SNUG and I look forward to collaborating with them as we work together to unite our community in the fight against gun violence.”

Utica Mayor Michael Galime said, “To truly be proactive with the issues of Gun Violence we must make sure to approach it from every angle. Good policing will always be at the forefront but additional resources like SNUG are essential to providing additional boots on the ground to raise awareness and prevention. In Utica we are grateful for this funding and will continue to support SNUG however possible.”

Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “A huge thank you goes out to Governor Hochul for allocating more funds for anti-violence initiatives in the city of Newburgh! This funding is a significant step toward fostering safer communities and reducing violence. Thank you again, Governor Hochul, for your commitment to making Newburgh a safer place!”

Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr. said, “Thank you Governor Hochul for supporting our village through programs such as SNUG that have successful results in our community.”

Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello said, “I commend Governor Hochul for her continued investment in SNUG and the critical work of violence prevention programs across New York State. In Troy, we have seen firsthand the positive impact of SNUG in engaging our communities, de-escalating conflicts, and providing essential support to those at risk. This funding will help strengthen these efforts and help make our neighborhoods safer.”

