AVERRO WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2025 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Fewer than 1% of all staffing companies in the US and Canada achieve both the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Averro, a leading provider of staffing, IT, and consulting services, announced today that it has won ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for delivering superior service to both clients and candidates. This recognition is especially significant as it marks Averro’s first time participating in a ClearlyRated survey and its first time winning both awards. The achievement highlights Averro’s commitment to building trusted partnerships and delivering high-quality talent and expertise.Averro achieved exceptional Net PromoterScores in both categories:• Talent: 78.3% of placed job candidates rated Averro a 9 or 10 out of 10 for satisfaction, significantly exceeding the industry average of 50%.• Client: 72.7% of clients rated Averro a 9 or 10 out of 10, surpassing the industry average of 55%.“At Averro, our purpose is to unlock potential by uniting remarkable businesses with exceptional talent and innovative solutions,” said Averro CEO Chad Tremain. “These awards validate our ethos of staying curious, building trust, and empowering success through collaboration and flexibility. It’s an honor to be recognized by our clients and candidates, who are the core of everything we do.”Averro’s success stems from its deep industry expertise and a people-first approach to staffing and solutions. Originally founded as a specialized talent solutions firm, Averro has evolved, expanding its capabilities across staffing, technology, and consulting services. Today, the company serves a wide range of industries, from aerospace and clean energy to transportation and technology.“This recognition is a direct reflection of the incredible relationships we’ve built with our clients and talent,” said Steve Haywood, owner of Averro parent company TA Group Holdings. “We take immense pride in our ability to connect top-tier talent with meaningful career opportunities while delivering measurable value to our clients.”Alix Strandin, Senior Director of Recruiting, emphasized the impact of Averro’s approach. “Our recruiting team works tirelessly to understand the unique needs of both candidates and employers. Winning these awards reaffirms our belief that staffing is about more than just filling positions—it’s about making a lasting impact on people’s lives and careers.”One satisfied candidate echoed this sentiment: “Averro gave me the opportunity to land what I would best describe as my dream job.”Testimonials like this illustrate the company’s dedication to delivering tailored staffing solutions that exceed expectations and create meaningful opportunities for job seekers to thrive.About AverroAverro is a veteran-owned staffing, consulting, and technology solutions firm dedicated to driving success through innovation and partnership. The company’s ethos—"Be Curious | Build Trust | Empower Each Other"—guides its approach to talent acquisition, technology solutions, and financial consulting. With a commitment to authenticity and adaptability, Averro continues to redefine excellence in staffing by delivering trusted partnerships and tangible results. For more information, visit www.averro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.