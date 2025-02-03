Regional Principal of the Year Finalists Announced

Nine principals from across North Carolina have been chosen as regional Principals of the Year. On Nine principals across North Carolina have been selected as North Carolina Regional Principal of the Year finalists. On May 16, one will be named the 2025 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year at a ceremony hosted at The Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary.

“Principals are critical in building a culture of learning and growth for their students and staff,” State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green said. “Each of these finalists has demonstrated their ability to uplift the students, teachers and community around them, and challenge them to reach their full potential. This is an outstanding group of regional finalists who elevate the education profession through their example and leadership in their schools daily.”

The Wells Fargo Principal of the Year is an ambassador for the state’s approximately 2,500 principals. The individual selected for this honor serves in an advisory capacity to the State Board of Education for a two-year term and on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Public School Forum.

“Wells Fargo is proud to continue our support for the North Carolina Principal of the Year program and to celebrate these nine outstanding administrators who have been named finalists. They serve as leaders in their local communities around the state,” noted Juan Austin, Community Impact and Sustainability Senior Manager for Wells Fargo. “As the Bank of Doing, Wells Fargo takes action to create meaningful progress for our customers and local communities.”

The Wells Fargo Principal of the Year Award was introduced in 1984 to recognize the critical role of the principal in establishing a culture that supports the pursuit and achievement of academic excellence in North Carolina schools.

Learn more about the program. Follow along on social media at #NCTOYPOY.

Northeast: Dr. John Lassiter

Hertford Grammar School (Perquimans County Schools)

A 15-year veteran educator and the 2023 Northeast Regional Principal of the Year, Lassiter’s consistency in leadership and improving culture translated into strong school performance results and Teacher Working Conditions data. Developing a multi-tiered system of support framework, Lassiter supports his staff in engaging students to think critically and hone durable skills aligned to the North Carolina Portrait of a Graduate.

“Leaders must support and protect the teachers in their building, as they are the most important factor in student success and school improvement,” he said.

Understanding that students thrive when they feel welcomed, valued and included, Lassiter creates a team environment among his staff at Hertford Grammar School, committed to strong communication and working together toward a common mission and vision to best serve students.

Southeast: Christy Propst

Morehead City Elementary School at Camp Glenn (Carteret County Schools)

A 24-year education veteran, Propst embodies servant leadership by supporting and collaborating with her staff to ensure teachers feel a genuine connection to Morehead City Elementary and its students.

Propst encourages her staff to try innovative ideas such as cooking in math class and rollercoaster building through partnerships with the nearby Coast Guard and USMCAS at Cherry Point.

“Cultivating a cohesive community and showcasing our partnerships lets students know they have a large support system,” she said.

Through professional learning communities and mentor opportunities, Propst builds capacity in her staff through who in turn do the same for their students in their academic pursuits.

North Central: Jason Johnson

Orange High School (Orange County Schools)

A 27-year veteran educator, Johnson recognizes the importance of leading his team of educators toward a culture of instructional excellence in order to prepare students for college and career readiness upon graduation. Through initiatives like Collaborative Teams, Panther Time and student and staff equity teams, Orange High exceeded academic growth in 2024 for the first time in six years.

“My administration believes in the capacity of teacher leadership to transform our school into a space of trust, mutual respect and academic excellence,” he said.

Through new professional development Lunch & Learns, Guiding Coalitions and Beginning Teacher support, educators are equipped to grow and reach their full potential, inspiring and guiding their students to do the same.

Sandhills: Dr. Laura Bailey

Scotland High School (Scotland County Schools)

A 24-year veteran educator, Bailey fosters a culture of continuous learning for all members of the Scotland High community.

Encouraging students to learn resilience, independence and a commitment to excellence, Bailey holds students accountable for their learning while supporting with resources to meet each student’s needs. Using a data-driven approach to professional development, Bailey accesses staff needs through student achievement, walk-throughs and evaluations, knowing that professional growth translates into meaningful classroom practice for positive student impact.

“By incorporating cultural, social, intellectual and community resources, we can help students overcome barriers to learning, ensuring they can thrive inside and outside of the classroom,” she said.

Bailey embraces community partnerships to provide resources and learning opportunities for students to prepare for postgraduate life.

Piedmont-Triad: Ronnie Hewitt

Liberty Drive Elementary School (Thomasville City Schools)

A 16-year veteran educator, Hewitt believes instructional alignment is the foundation of a school’s success in nurturing every student’s growth. Driven to elevating Liberty Drive Elementary School performance status, Hewitt implored a data-driven approach to support students and staff reach their learning and professional goals.

“Challenges were not seen as obstacles but as stepping stones, and our unwavering belief in the potential of every individual became the cornerstone of our transformation,” he said.

Setting high expectations for excellence through fostering an environment where every student is empowered to grow, thrive and shine in their unique abilities, Liberty Drive Elementary exceeded academic growth and increased its performance grades by 27 points throughout a three-year transformation.

Southwest: Kelly Withrow

Battleground Elementary School (Lincoln County Schools)

A 24-year veteran educator, Withrow aims to promote a culture of academic excellence, community engagement and both student and staff leadership. Emphasizing trust, empowerment, communication and shared responsibility, Withrow has guided Battleground Elementary to exceed academic growth as the top elementary school in North Carolina and remove its “low performing” designation.

“Fostering an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect in a school environment is essential for creating a positive, productive and supportive space for both students and staff,” she said.

Embracing community partnerships, Withrow empowers her students and staff to engage with community members and pursue passions through projects like the Loving Lincoln Project and Red Wagon event.

Northwest: Dr. Jessica Anthony

Davenport A+ Elementary School (Caldwell County Schools)

A 16-year veteran educator, Anthony places a strong emphasis on collaborative leadership and arts integration to uplift her staff and students at Davenport A+ Elementary. Anthony prioritizes building an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect to help Davenport A+ Elementary live its mission and vision statement. To lead by example, she models arts integration in professional development sessions to provide staff with differentiated opportunities for learning and growth.

“When everyone feels like a valuable member of the team, we can work together seamlessly to enhance the learning environment and overall culture of our school and community,” she said.