Hypnosis on Trial: A Legal Thriller by Stephen Hrones

Exploring the Controversial Role of Hypnosis in Criminal Trials

CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Hrones, an experienced and passionate criminal defense lawyer, presents his debut novel, Hypnosis on Trial, Anatomy of a Murder Case , a fascinating fictionalization of an actual murder trial. Unlike any other crime novel, this book takes readers deep into the courtroom, offering a riveting exploration of the controversial use of hypnosis in a criminal trial.What sets Hypnosis on Trial apart from other works in the crime genre is its innovative use of the actual trial transcript from the case. This unique narrative framework captures the gripping details of the trial, from the opening statement to the verdict, with chilling realism. Readers will be captivated by the authenticity and precision with which Hrones recreates the courtroom experience, offering both a thrilling read and a rare behind-the-scenes look at the justice system.A Story That Educates and EntertainsAt its core, Hypnosis on Trial raises critical questions about the reliability of hypnosis in the courtroom, a theme that remains as relevant today as it was during the actual trial. Through vivid storytelling and compelling dialogue, Hrones masterfully intertwines the legal and psychological elements of the case, providing readers with both an education in legal proceedings and a suspenseful page-turner.“Several people who have read the book described it as a true ‘page-turner,’” says Hrones. “It’s an opportunity to learn about what really goes on in a murder trial while being thoroughly entertained.”About the AuthorSTEPHEN BAYLIS HRONES received his bachelor arts degree from Harvard College in 1964 and his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1968. He was a Fulbright scholar in Paris from 1968 to 1969. He has spent his career specializing in criminal law, police misconduct, and military law, including defending U.S. soldiers before American military tribunals in West Germany as a civilian attorney. He has taught at several schools includingHarvard Law School, Suffolk University Law School, Northeastern University School of Law, Southern Federal University in Rostov-on-Don, Russia and Palacký University School of Law Olomouc, Czech Republic.Hrones has been a television network commentator on ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox, and MSNBC, among others, and has written extensively on criminal law. His books include How to Try a Criminal Case (Prentice-Hall, 1982) and Criminal Practice Handbook (Lexis Law Pub, 1999).Hrones has received many accolades throughout his career, including being honored by the National Lawyers Guild in 2009 for protecting the constitutional rights of the poor. He attributes his success to his passion for seeking justice for minorities who have been poorly represented and is proud to have obtained freedom for four innocent men who had wrongfully spent many years in prison. This is his first novel.Why This Book?“Although I loved being a criminal defense lawyer,” Hrones reflects, “I missed the creative opportunities that the law cannot fully provide.” With this novel, Hrones invites readers into the courtroom to experience the intricacies of a murder trial and the fascinating dynamics between the legal and psychological worlds.About the BookHypnosis on Trial is a must-read for fans of legal thrillers, true crime, and courtroom drama. With its unparalleled authenticity and thought-provoking themes, this novel is sure to leave readers questioning the reliability of hypnosis as evidence and the true meaning of justice.

