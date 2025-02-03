The Online Lab Launches LabSchool to Empower SMEs with Advanced Digital Marketing Expertise

UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Online Lab is making waves in the eCommerce space by consistently delivering exceptional Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) for its clients, helping them grow from zero to millions in revenue. Specializing in crafting high-impact Google and Meta ads, elevated by omnipresent digital strategies, The Online Lab blends AI precision with human creativity to generate ROAS figures ranging from 4x to 150x with one exceptional campaign achieving a record-breaking 525x (spending £6.40 and generating £3.4K).This success has established The Online Lab as a trusted name for brands looking to scale, even those operating on limited budgets. Their proven results stem from highly targeted and efficient advertising strategies, encompassing Google Pay-Per-Click (PPC), Meta ads, and cutting-edge AI tools.Now, The Online Lab is extending its expertise to empower even more entrepreneurs with the roll-out launch of LabSchool, a comprehensive digital marketing education app. LabSchool is designed specifically for budding or existing freelancers, digital nomads, and small business owners, offering them the skills and knowledge necessary to become freelancers or scale their brands confidently.“For freelancers and small business owners, LabSchool is a game-changer,” says Jeannie, Founder of The Online Lab. “It offers the ability to streamline their work, optimize their marketing efforts, and build a remote career from anywhere in the world. "The real benefit lies in providing actionable, real-world insights that have been proven to deliver results, combined with trustworthy, no-nonsense guidance and real-time collaborative support”LabSchool is launching in stages, beginning with downloadable tools and custom-built programs that help students streamline systems and apply their learning right away. There’s a path for everyone. The full app and community platform will follow soon, making it easier for students to connect, share, and grow together in a centralized space.With a decade of experience working both behind the scenes as a white-label expert and with private clients, Jeannie has honed her craft and is now sharing her high-value skills through this new public-facing venture. LabSchool offers bitesize learning designed to save time and teach students advanced advertising, digital strategies and processes that work, from PPC to AI, enabling them to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy. “Our approach, combining advanced AI with proven campaign strategies, has allowed us to achieve ROAS numbers I have rarely seen in the industry,” Jeannie explains."With privacy changes, tighter budgets, and the overwhelm of too much information, many brands or budding freelancers struggle with slow execution or inaction. It's not a lack of ambition but the confusion of where to start. Our goal is to bridge the gap between inaction and success, helping our community take clear steps toward their dreams and goals."The Online Lab’s achievements are also being recognized beyond its client successes. Jeannie, founder of both The Online Lab and LabSchool, was recently shortlisted for the 2025 Great British Businesswoman Awards in the Creative Businesswoman category, marking a significant milestone in her career and highlighting her innovative approach. As the digital marketing landscape evolves, particularly with the rise of AI and economic pressures, The Online Lab’s new pocket-learning tool LabSchool aims to equip freelancers and small business owners with the resources they need to navigate these challenges, grow their businesses, or indeed start a remote career from their pocket.For more information about The Online Lab and how it can help scale your eCommerce brand or support your journey as a freelancer or business owner, visit theonlinelab.co.uk or email Jeannie and her team at hello@theonlinelab.co.uk.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.