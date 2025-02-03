Educators: Transportation Grants Now Available for Supreme Court Field Trips

The Supreme Court is offering a limited number of grants to schools to help offset the cost of traveling to the Moyer Judicial Center.

The Supreme Court of Ohio invites school groups to come learn about Ohio’s judicial system while exploring one of the state’s most iconic historical buildings. The Court’s award-winning education program is now accepting applications for transportation grants to help schools offset travel expenses and make the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center more accessible to students.

"Teachers are often surprised at how many cross-curricular connections they can make with a tour of the building. Tours highlight government and civics of course, but they also cover standards in art, social studies, and Ohio history,” said Civic Education Coordinator Stacey Gall. “We are excited to offer these grant opportunities so that more teachers and students throughout the state can come see this beautiful building, learn more about the judicial branch, and expand upon what they are learning in the classroom."

During their visits, students learn about the state’s judicial branch, the appellate process, and how Supreme Court decisions affect the laws and citizens of Ohio. The Visitor Education Center’s interactive exhibits illustrate cases that have impacted young people and families. A highlight for many students is the opportunity to participate in a mock trial.

Each tour of the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center also explores Ohio history through the building’s architecture and artwork. The Native American Lobby, Grand Concourse, and North Hearing Room are just a few examples of how the grand setting represents the important work of the Court.

Tours are free. Teachers and administrators can apply for a transportation grant online now through Oct. 2 to support visits through June 2025. Simply go the Supreme Court website and fill out the application form, or click here for more details.

Grants are available to grades 4-12 for schools that receive state funding. Priority is given to schools with the highest percentage of students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program as reported by the Ohio Department of Education.

The grant amount will be based on the one-way distance from the school to the Moyer Judicial Center at 65 S. Front St. in downtown Columbus. Funding is limited.

1 to 40 miles: $200

41 to 80 miles: $300

81-120 miles: $400

121 or more miles: $500

Any school is welcome to schedule a tour, regardless of grant status, by contacting the Court’s Civic Education team. Schools can also explore the possibility of touring the Ohio Statehouse or the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, both just a short walk away.

For more information about the grant program or tours, please visit the Court’s website, email the Civic Education team at CourtTours@sc.ohio.gov, or call 614.387.9223.