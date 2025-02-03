Report Makes Recommendations To Foster Success After Incarceration

Programs that help people transition out of prison or jail also enhance public safety, a Supreme Court task force stated.

More than 18,000 people were released in 2022 from Ohio prisons and an estimated 75,000 exited jails. Their experience when returning to their communities after incarceration often drives whether they prosper or fail moving forward.

The Supreme Court of Ohio Reentry Task Force was charged with studying the challenges surrounding reentry after incarceration when Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy formed the group in April 2023. Today the task force released its final report. It makes 16 recommendations to support holistic approaches for improving outcomes for formerly incarcerated individuals. Programs that help people successfully transition out of prison or jail also benefit society by deterring relapses into crime and by enhancing public safety, the report stated.

Research shows that interventions addressing health, employment, housing, skills development, mentorship, and social networks contribute significantly to a formerly incarcerated person’s success after leaving prison or jail. The Supreme Court task force examined the services provided by correctional facilities, halfway houses, specialty court dockets, reentry coalitions, and other community groups. More than a dozen promising practices were identified in the report, including a health care program from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and housing solutions through a partnership between the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Corporation for Supportive Housing. The report also details potential funding sources for new initiatives.

“Reentry programs are essential to help returning citizens become productive members of society,” the report explained. “These programs assist individuals in securing employment, housing, and the skills they need to restore stability to their lives.”

Because multifaceted approaches and solutions are needed at the state and local levels to help people overcome the hurdles, the report presents recommendations for each branch of government – judicial, executive, and legislative.

Among the task force recommendations for the Supreme Court and judicial branch:

Expand Ohio’s specialized court dockets focused on reentry and certified by the Supreme Court. Goals of these dockets include helping people to secure housing, find employment, reunite with family, and build resiliency.

Develop a statewide marketing campaign to alleviate stigmas surrounding the reentry population. Target the courts, the business community, and the public.

Partner with housing programs to remove barriers to housing for individuals with convictions by creating a workgroup for providing education, revisiting housing policies, and incentivizing landlords, among other steps.

Work with executive branch agencies to promote promising programs that assist families and students with incarcerated relatives and provide education on the impact of incarceration.

The report asks executive branch agencies to consider:

Developing resources regarding Medicaid benefits (such as eligibility, how to apply, what is covered) to enhance health care for incarcerated individuals.

Partnering with the Veterans Administration to provide education on reentry resources for veterans.

Ensuring mental health services and access to medication for addiction treatment during incarceration and with local providers after release.

Increasing education and employment opportunities, including highlighting providers that accept or hire those who were incarcerated, and engaging Ohio employers in business training partnerships.

Continuing to seek ways to create additional reentry coalitions in local communities.

Collaborating with the Supreme Court to explore alternatives for drug offense-related suspensions and registration prohibitions.

Suggestions for the legislative branch include:

Enacting legislation to join the Clean Slate Initiative, a national effort to automatically clear records for eligible individuals to improve their ability to find jobs and housing.

Enacting legislation to ensure access to state identification cards, driver’s licenses, birth certificates, and Social Security cards when someone is released. The steps can help reduce barriers to housing, transportation, employment, and education.

Chief Justice Kennedy expressed appreciation to the task force members for their commitment and hard work in producing the report.

“The recommendations set forth by the Supreme Court Task Force on Reentry have the potential to transform lives and strengthen our communities,” Chief Justice Kennedy said. “By focusing on evidence-based best practices and promising services, we are not only improving outcomes for returning citizens but also contributing to a safer and more just Ohio.”

The task force was chaired by Judge Chryssa Hartnett of the Stark County Common Pleas Court. She administers one of only 10 reentry dockets certified by the Supreme Court. Christopher Nicastro, chief of the Bureau of Criminal Justice Services for the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, co-chaired the task force and oversees reentry services for those in mental health institutions.

Several state agencies were represented on the task force, including the departments of rehabilitation and correction, education and workforce, Medicaid, job and family services, development, and public safety. The broad range of expertise also included defense attorneys, prosecutors, and officials from law enforcement, legal aid organizations, education, and other community groups.