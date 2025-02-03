Form to Assist Crime Victims Available in Six Additional Languages

A form for crime victims to request compensation for losses has been translated into Mandarin, Nepali, and Russian (pictured above) as well as Spanish, Arabic, and Somali.

A victim of a crime is permitted to seek compensation from the offender for certain losses, such as medical expenses or lost wages. A form in English used to help crime victims request the compensation in a court has been translated into six more languages to help victims who aren’t proficient in English.

The new translated forms, housed on the Supreme Court of Ohio website, are presented in Arabic, Spanish, Somali, Mandarin, Nepali, and Russian.

The translations were developed to assist victims in understanding the information needed when seeking “restitution,” which is compensation for financial losses. Before a plea, trial, or juvenile adjudication in a case, a victim informs the assigned prosecutor of an interest in restitution. If the offender is found guilty in an adult criminal court or delinquent in a juvenile court proceeding, a hearing will be held on the restitution request and the judge will decide. Victims need to gather receipts and other documents for the hearing to support their request. The restitution forms in additional languages will reach more victims with the guidance.

“Many of the victims are completely unfamiliar with our justice system,” said Judge Jarrod Skinner of the Franklin County Municipal Court. “For courts with diverse populations like here in Franklin County, having translated forms ensures that all victims have equal access to justice and are better prepared when seeking restitution.”

Besides documentation of medical bills or lost income, compensation can be requested for expenses related to damaged or stolen property, mental health counseling, and accommodations if the victim becomes disabled because of the offense.

Restitution is a right of crime victims under “Marsy’s Law” or the Ohio Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights – which are provisions in Ohio statutes and the Ohio Constitution. In accordance with state law, the Supreme Court created a standardized form to assist crime victims with preparing restitution requests.

Judge Skinner, who serves on the Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Domestic Violence, said the restitution form is beneficial to local courts because it provides accurate information about victim rights.

“Having official guidance from the Supreme Court will help combat any misinformation victims may receive,” he noted.

The Supreme Court Language Services Section selected the languages to be translated from among those that receive the most requests for interpreters in Ohio courts. The form was translated with federal Violence Against Women Act funding available through the state office that administers grants for the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women.