Educators: Last Call for Supreme Court Transportation Grant Applications

The Supreme Court is offering a limited number of grants to schools to help offset the cost of traveling to the Moyer Judicial Center.

The deadline for educators to apply for transportation grants to visit the Supreme Court of Ohio is quickly approaching. Applications are due Wednesday, Oct. 2.

While tours of the Supreme Court are free, grants help offset the costs of travel and make field trips to the Court more accessible to students.

Grants are available to grades 4-12 for schools that receive state funding. Priority is given to schools with the highest percentage of students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program as reported by the Ohio Department of Education.

The grant amount will be based on the one-way distance from the school to the Moyer Judicial Center at 65 S. Front St. in downtown Columbus. Funding is limited.

1 to 40 miles: $200

41 to 80 miles: $300

81-120 miles: $400

121 or more miles: $500

Teachers and administrators can apply for a transportation grant online now through Oct. 2 to support visits through June 2025. Simply go the Supreme Court website for details and fill out the application form.

Any school is welcome to schedule a tour, regardless of grant status, by contacting the Court’s Civic Education team.

During visits, school groups learn about Ohio’s judicial system while exploring one of the state’s most iconic historical buildings. The Court’s award-winning education program is now accepting applications for transportation grants to help schools offset travel expenses and make the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center more accessible to students.

Schools can also explore the possibility of touring the Ohio Statehouse or the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, both just a short walk away.

For more information about the grant program or tours, please visit the Court’s website, email the Civic Education team at CourtTours@sc.ohio.gov, or call 614.387.9223.