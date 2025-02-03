Specialized Dockets Receive Portion of Gun Violence Reduction Grants

Courts receive grants to address gun violence reduction.

Courts receive grants to address gun violence reduction.

Marietta Municipal Mental Health Court and 10 other specialized dockets throughout Ohio are recipients of $1.3 million in federal gun violence reduction grants recently distributed by the state Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS).

OCJS announced 26 programs, including specialized court dockets, crisis response teams, and community treatment programs focusing on gun violence reduction received funding from the federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022. OCJS administers Ohio’s share of the federal funds.

Marietta Municipal Mental Health, in Washington County, will receive $150,002 to assist participants with residential costs given housing instability is an identified barrier to success for completing the program. Additionally, the funding will pay for a case manager to streamline the housing process for participants.

Additional specialized dockets receiving funding are:

Allen County Common Pleas Mental Health Court: $82,412

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Veterans Treatment Court: $100,000

Erie County Common Pleas Court: $57,444

Fairborn Municipal Drug Court in Greene County: $53,418

Franklin County Common Pleas RISE and TIES courts: $199,940

Hamilton County Juvenile Court: $105,862

Medina County Common Pleas Recovery Court: $90,300

Miami County Common Pleas Mental Health Court: $174,935

Summit County HOPE Court/Community Support Services (joint project): $299,990

Sylvania Municipal Domestic Violence Court in Lucas County: $39,645

Community Treatment Programs Receive $900,000

Among the grant recipients, the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren and Clinton counites will receive $149,820 to expand its forensic assertive community treatment team. This unit assists clients in managing symptoms of mental illness while navigating the criminal justice system and includes assistance with developing daily living skills and preparing for employment.

Additional community treatment programs receiving funding are:

Case Western Reserve University Center on Evidence-Based Practices: $516,400

Cuyahoga County Recovery Resources: $148,024

Unison Behavioral Health Group in Lucas and Wood counties: $101,324

Mobile Crisis Response Teams Granted $2.3 million

Among the 10 grant recipients, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office will receive $184,348 to form a mobile crisis response team. The team will help individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis instead of taking them to jail. It’s expected that helping those in crisis will reduce the strain on public safety, public health, and Huron County residents.

Additional crisis response teams receiving funding are:

Allen County Mental Health Addiction Recovery Board/Allen-Auglaize-Hardin Coleman Behavioral Health: $199,188

Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board: $174,936

Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board/Child Focus: $299,998

Fairfield County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board/New Horizons Mental Health Services: $249,999

Noble County Court of Common Pleas Court: $155,700

Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services Board of Lorain County/Nord Center: $293,725

Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison counties: $224,999

Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board, serving Fayette, Highland, Pike, Pickaway, and Ross counties: $349,809

Shaker Heights Police Department: $171,158

Stark County Mental Health Addiction Recovery Board/Coleman Behavioral Health: $250,000

A 19-member advisory board assisted OCJS with identifying projects throughout Ohio that met the objectives of the federal funding. OCJS sought and received approval from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance on the eligibility of entities seeking this funding.

OCJS is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. By statute, OCJS is the lead justice planning and assistance office for the state, administering millions of dollars in state and federal criminal justice funding every year. OCJS also evaluates programs and develops technology, training, and products for criminal justice professionals and communities.