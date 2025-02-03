Judicial College Course Builds Skills for Good Workplace Practices

Shanna Strouse, court administrator for Ottawa County Probate Court and Ottawa County Juvenile Court, leads a session on workplace discrimination for 35 managers and supervisors from courts in six Ohio counties.

Shanna Strouse, court administrator for Ottawa County Probate Court and Ottawa County Juvenile Court, leads a session on workplace discrimination for 35 managers and supervisors from courts in six Ohio counties.

A group of 35 managers and supervisors from courts in six Ohio counties participated in a course on maintaining a professional and respectful work environment.

“Civil Treatment Workplace for Leaders,” offered recently by the Supreme Court of Ohio Judicial College, instructs staff with supervisory roles on working with employees to build and sustain a fair and inclusive work environment that complies with the law.

Cassandra Munoz, director of court services for the Franklin County Domestic Relations and Juvenile Court, said she attended the class for a second time as a refresher, and sent all of the supervisors who report to her, too.

“I want the departments that I supervise to lead by example,” Munoz said.

Participants learn how to prevent, detect, and correct behaviors that are inappropriate at work. The one-day course included sessions discussing ill-advised banter, workplace bullying, discrimination, and when managers have a duty to act. As leaders in their courts, managers and supervisors play a key role in establishing and upholding good workplace practices.

Judicial Branch Education

Created nearly 50 years ago, the Supreme Court of Ohio Judicial College’s mission is to serve the public interest, which mandates the competent performance of the courts. Through the Judicial College, education for Ohio judges, court staff, guardians, and others is designed to advance the effective and efficient administration of justice for all Ohioans.

The course is structured using interactive learning. Participants watch scenario-based videos, engage in group discussions, and work with a partner to explore different workplace challenges. Shanna Strouse, court administrator for Ottawa County Probate Court and Ottawa County Juvenile Court, served as one of the instructors.

“The interactive learning approach equips leaders with practical tools to model key behaviors, fostering meaningful and lasting positive change – valuable skills for all leaders,” Strouse said.

Strouse facilitated a section on discrimination and disparate treatment.

“I emphasized fair employment practices, adhering to court policies, treating people with fairness and inclusivity, and ensuring that employment decisions are based on sound business judgment, free from discrimination,” Strouse said.

The faculty was made up of instructors, like Strouse, who work in the courts:

Melissa Litteral, clerk of court/court administrator, Fairborn Municipal Court

Michele Jakubowski, director of human resources, Supreme Court of Ohio

Laura Tainer, senior education program manager, Supreme Court of Ohio

Managers and supervisors from courts in Allen, Cuyahoga, Fairfield, Franklin, Greene, and Montgomery counties attended. The Judicial College periodically offers a similar civil treatment course geared toward nonsupervisory employees.

Munoz said she hopes the recent course for leaders will guide the Franklin County court staff as they focus on 2025 goals and the collaboration needed to achieve them.

“As we move forward, I want to make sure that our culture is primed for the task,” she said. “The course represents a cultural shift. It reshapes behaviors and interactions in the workplace.”