Register Now for the 2024 Veterans Summit

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy welcomes guests at the 2023 Veterans Summit.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lean Forward Veterans Summit. Each year, Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy convenes the summit, part of the broader Lean Forward initiative seeking to advance treatment for justice-involved veterans in Ohio.

The 2024 Veterans Summit will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center in Columbus. It is open to courts, treatment providers, and other community stakeholders working with veterans. This year’s Summit, “Special Populations,” will examine topics veterans frequently experience, such as neurological issues including traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, accessibility hardships due to physical disabilities, and homelessness. The sessions will also identify resources for assisting aging veterans and military families. The goal is for attendees to share this information with members of their community serving veterans.

Who Should Attend

County veterans service officers

County commissioners

Judicial officers, court staff, and probation officers

Law enforcement officers

Local mental health boards

Behavioral health treatment providers

Health care professionals

Nonprofit organizations

Area agencies on aging

Local veterans associations

Veterans justice outreach specialists

You may attend this free training in person or virtually. The training satisfies 5.5 hours of continuing legal education requirements (3.0 general, 2.5 professional conduct).

Registration and agenda information can be found on the Supreme Court's website.