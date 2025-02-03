Register Now for the 2024 Veterans Summit
Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy welcomes guests at the 2023 Veterans Summit.
Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy welcomes guests at the 2023 Veterans Summit.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lean Forward Veterans Summit. Each year, Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy convenes the summit, part of the broader Lean Forward initiative seeking to advance treatment for justice-involved veterans in Ohio.
The 2024 Veterans Summit will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center in Columbus. It is open to courts, treatment providers, and other community stakeholders working with veterans. This year’s Summit, “Special Populations,” will examine topics veterans frequently experience, such as neurological issues including traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, accessibility hardships due to physical disabilities, and homelessness. The sessions will also identify resources for assisting aging veterans and military families. The goal is for attendees to share this information with members of their community serving veterans.
Who Should Attend
- County veterans service officers
- County commissioners
- Judicial officers, court staff, and probation officers
- Law enforcement officers
- Local mental health boards
- Behavioral health treatment providers
- Health care professionals
- Nonprofit organizations
- Area agencies on aging
- Local veterans associations
- Veterans justice outreach specialists
You may attend this free training in person or virtually. The training satisfies 5.5 hours of continuing legal education requirements (3.0 general, 2.5 professional conduct).
Registration and agenda information can be found on the Supreme Court's website.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.