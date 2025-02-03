Submit Release
Public Comment Open: Case Processing Time Standards

The Supreme Court of Ohio has opened a 45-day period for public comment on proposed amendments to the Supreme Court case processing  time standards for trial courts in Ohio.

The proposed amendments would adjust some of the time standards for court jurisdictions. These recommendations arise from the work of the Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on Case Management, tasked by Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy with reviewing the Supreme Court’s case processing time standards governing the work of the trial courts.

Comments on the proposed amendments should be submitted in writing no later than Dec. 16, 2024, to:

Christopher Geocaris
Case Management Section Manager
Supreme Court of Ohio
65 South Front Street, 7th Floor
Columbus, OH 43215

or

timestandards@sc.ohio.gov

