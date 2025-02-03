Second Round of Public Comment Open on Proposed Rule Changes

The Supreme Court of Ohio has opened a new 20-day period for public comment on proposed amendments to the Rules of Practice and Procedure in Ohio Courts.

The proposed amendments were first released for public comment in September and are primarily related to the rights of victims of a crime found in Article I, Section 10a of the Ohio Constitution and Revised Code Chapter 2930, also known as “Marsy’s Law.”

The Commission on the Rules of Practice and Procedure conducted a comprehensive review of the rules to identify any changes that should be made to reflect the constitutional and statutory provisions for victims. The proposals include changes to the Rules of Appellate Procedure, the Rules of Civil Procedure, the Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Rules of Evidence, and the Rules of Juvenile Procedure. Further, nonmaterial changes were identified that also include the Traffic Rules.

Comments should be submitted in writing before Dec. 26, 2024, to: