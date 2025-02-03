Conduct Board Announces December Disciplinary Hearing

The following is the schedule for an attorney discipline case set for hearing before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct in December. All hearings take place before a three-member panel of the Board, are open to the public, and begin at 10 a.m.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number below. Hearings may be continued for good cause at any time. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

December 11

Columbus Bar Association v. Brian Matthew Cable

Case No. 2024-016

Respondent’s counsel: Richard S. Koblentz and Bryan L. Penvose, Independence

Hearing location: Court of Claims, Courtroom 3B, Moyer Judicial Center, 65 South Front Street, Columbus