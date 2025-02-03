Conduct Board Announces January Disciplinary Hearing

The following is the schedule of one attorney discipline case set for hearing before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct in January. Hearings take place before a three-member panel of the board, are open to the public, and begin at 10 a.m.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number below. Hearings may be continued for good cause at any time. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

January 27

Disciplinary Counsel v. Sterling Everard Gill II

Case No. 2024-025

Respondent’s counsel: Alvin E. Mathews, Jr., Columbus

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 South Front Street, Columbus