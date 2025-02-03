Thousands Tour Moyer Judicial Center in 2024

Over 11,000 visitors toured the Moyer Judicial Center in 2024.

Over 11,000 visitors toured the Moyer Judicial Center in 2024.

2024 was an eventful year for the Ohio Supreme Court’s Civic Education Office. In addition to opening new exhibits in the Visitor Education Center and hosting programs, including Off-Site Court in Jackson County, Civic Education welcomed over 11,000 guests for guided tours of the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center last year. Guests traveled from 58 Ohio counties, several states, and internationally to learn more about the building’s rich architectural history and the workings of Ohio’s court system.

Most visitors to the Moyer Judicial Center are students in grades 4-12. In 2024, over 9,000 students from 160 Ohio schools visited the building on a free field trip. School field trips address Ohio state curriculum standards for art, government, and social studies and offer a unique opportunity to connect classroom instruction with real-world experiences. “Our students had a wonderful time on their visit,” remarked one Hamilton County high school teacher. “Being able to see the building and learn more about the judicial system not only reinforces our curriculum, but it also makes a big impact on their sense of civic responsibility.”

Some schools are only able to visit through the Court’s Transportation Grant Program, which offers travel reimbursement for schools receiving state funding. Last year, the Court awarded grants to 96 Ohio schools for the 2024-2025 school year. For many student visitors, their field trip to the Moyer Judicial Center is their first time in a government building or in downtown Columbus. “Our students live over 2 hours away from our state capital. Most of them have never made a trip to Columbus, let alone the Supreme Court,” shared a grant recipient from Lawrence County. “This opportunity shows them another part of our state that isn't easily accessible to them and gives them a piece of education I can't provide within my classroom.”

An audience of this size would not be possible without the Court’s dedicated volunteer tour guides, who contributed a combined 471 hours of service in 2024. Volunteers come from many different personal and professional backgrounds, but all share a love of history, civics, and education. The Civic Education Office is currently recruiting new volunteers for 2025 and beyond. Visit the Court’s Volunteer Recruitment page to learn more about the benefits and application process.

More events, programs, and new exhibits are slated for 2025. All tours are free and open to the public. Self-guided tours are available any time during Court hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no appointment necessary. Guided tours are recommended for groups of five or more and are available upon request. To learn more about visiting the Moyer Judicial Center, contact the Civic Education Office at CourtTours@sc.ohio.gov or 614.387.9223.