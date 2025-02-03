Supreme Court Prepares New Judges For Bench Roles

Staff at the Ohio Supreme Court prepares new judges from around the state to take the bench.

Many courts throughout the state are starting the new year with new judges on the bench. Before stepping into their new roles, the judges had the chance to sharpen their judicial knowledge during New Judges Orientation at the Ohio Supreme Court.

The program is designed to help the newly elected judges understand their roles and responsibilities and where to get the information and support needed as they take the bench.

“The transition from attorney to judge is a huge shift. Their new role as judicial officer is to render justice in a neutral, fair, and independent way while applying the law equitably,” said Judge Stephen McIntosh of the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, and former president of the Judicial College Board of Trustees.

Guided by the Judicial College, other Supreme Court divisions, and seasoned court veterans, 41 first-time judges were introduced to topics that guide them in establishing their personal philosophy and ethics on the bench. They learned of security measures in the courtroom, how to be a fair judge, timely management of a docket, maintaining order in the courtroom, decision-making tips, and topics specific to their jurisdiction. An additional 11 returning judges who are changing benches also participated in the training.

“The best part was interacting with the staff of the Supreme Court who are so helpful and mean it when they say, ‘we are here to help you succeed,’” said Judge David Engler of the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Juvenile and Domestic Relations divisions.

The new judges had opportunities to meet with various offices at the Supreme Court and network with peers throughout their week of training.

“The second-best part was meeting and learning with colleagues who are in your exact same position,” said Judge Engler.

That concept was especially prevalent for Judge Laina Rogers, the sole judge for the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas General and Domestic Relations divisions. As the only judge for both courts, she is grateful for the opportunity to meet colleagues from other counties and the chance to discuss her new role. Judge Rogers formerly served as a prosecutor and magistrate before being elected judge. Her favorite topic during orientation was the evidence section.

“Thinking on your feet and ruling on objections is nerve wracking for anyone,” she said.

Next, the Judicial College will be inviting the state’s newest magistrates to the Supreme Court for a similar orientation in March.