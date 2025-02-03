Presented by Atticus Publishing – The Inner Light and World Religions by Philip T. Nicholson, JD, MSPH

'A Deep Dive into Mystical Visions and Their Universal Significance'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing is excited to present The Inner Light and World Religions: How Meditating Mystics Use Sleep as a Ladder to Trigger Ecstatic Visions by Philip T. Nicholson, JD, MSPH. In this groundbreaking book, Nicholson explores the universal phenomenon of light visions which have been described by mystics throughout the history of all of the world’s major religions.Charismatic mystic seers used their visionary experiences to found new religions or to reshape their existing religious traditions. This phenomenon of self-induced visionary experiences transcends cultural and religious boundaries, and it continues to play a central role in the spiritual practices of contemporary religions. This is a shared experience that speaks to the core of human spirituality.Nicholson explains how he inadvertently triggered a spontaneous eruption of the entire sequence of light visions. This extraordinary event enabled him to integrate those personal experiences with medical research about the brain mechanisms and with a wide range of related subjects, including the lives and visions of famous mystic seers and with the history of world religions. His research also shows that experiences of trauma during early childhood can make it easier for an adult to induce mystical visions.Nicholson elaborates on his findings and insights during his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. The conversation offers a captivating look into his personal journey and the research behind his book. Watch the embedded video below for more details.The Inner Light and World Religions is now available from major online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the universal truths behind the mystical visions that have shaped human history—grab your copy today.For more information about the book, visit these websites: www.theinnerlightandworldreligions.com www.religiousvisionsoflight.com , and www.meditatorsvisions.com About the Author:Philip T. Nicholson is a professional medical writer who studied the psychological toll of living and working in computer-driven societies until one night he experienced the spontaneous eruption of series of light visions. This inspired him to launch an investigation of the neurological and psychological factors that lead people to see these kinds of visions. His research, integrating medical, philosophical, and psychological frameworks, has been published in several academic and medical journals, including The Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences and Medical Hypotheses.

Philip T. Nicholson on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

