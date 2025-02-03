Firefly Farm and Mercantile: Andre Paquette to Speak at Garden & Green Living Expo 2025 in Madison, WI

Cashton, WI – Firefly Farm and Mercantile, a farm and garden shop that offers a diverse selection of flowers, vegetables, and herbs, is thrilled to announce that its very own Andre Paquette will give 3 presentations titled “Why Heirloom Seeds?” at the Garden & Green Living Expo: PBS Wisconsin 2025.

Taking place on February 7-9 at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI, which hosts 25,000 visitors annually, the Garden & Green Living Expo: PBS Wisconsin 2025 is an opportunity for individuals to connect with seasoned gardeners and environmental enthusiasts at a vibrant three-day celebration of gardening, landscaping, local food culture, and ecological responsibility.

In his talk on ‘Why Heirlooms Matter?’ Andre will discuss heirloom terminology, trends in heirlooms in food systems and gardens, and why it is important to grow heirlooms. He will also explain the role heirloom plants play in the foundation of food systems and how, in recent times, more and more food is coming from hybrids or a very small number of open-pollinated seeds.

“With over 30 years of gardening experience and a love to help answer questions and solve problems, we are thrilled that Andre will have the chance to explain the importance of having a genetically diverse food system and share stories of heirloom seeds,” said a spokesperson for Firefly Farm and Mercantile. “From vegetable seeds to tulips, heirlooms are an important part of not only our vegetable garden but our heritage as well.”

From peonies, roses, milkweeds, dahlias, tomatoes, potatoes, and herbs, Firefly Farm & Mercantile provides a comprehensive range of 1500 types of seeds from trusted seed labels, spring flower bulbs for sale, and a garden shop that offers pastured-raised chickens, lamb, and occasionally beef that have been raised onsite and fed from an organic mill to ensure the highest possible quality.

Firefly Farm and Mercantile encourages individuals interested in attending Andre’s speech to visit Garden & Green Living Expo: PBS Wisconsin 2025’s website today to book a ticket.

Firefly Farm & Mercantile is located in Cashton, WI, and is a farm and garden shop that offers a diverse selection of flowers, vegetables, herbs, fresh chickens, lamb, and occasionally beef.

To learn more about Firefly Farm and Mercantile and Andre Paquette’s 3 presentations titled “Why Heirloom Seeds?” at the Garden & Green Living Expo: PBS Wisconsin 2025, please visit the website at https://fireflyfarmandmercantile.com/.

