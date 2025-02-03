Hyde School’s Malcolm W. Gauld ’76, P’14 Honored with 2025 Bowdoin College Distinguished Educator Award

Malcolm Gauld

Malcolm W. Gauld ’76, P’14 receives Bowdoin’s 2025 Distinguished Educator Award for his visionary leadership and dedication to character-based education.

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyde School is proud to announce that Malcolm W. Gauld ’76, P’14 has been selected to receive the 2025 Distinguished Educator Award from Bowdoin College in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to education. Established in 1964, this prestigious award honors Bowdoin alumni who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in teaching or administration at any level and in any field.Stated by Bowdoin College, “Gauld’s career has been defined by vision, resilience, and a commitment to character-based education. By advancing a model that prioritizes integrity and personal growth alongside academic achievement, he has inspired students, families, and educators alike. His holistic approach challenges traditional educational practices, preparing students for purposeful and fulfilling lives.”"Gauld’s dedication to character education is deeply rooted in his lifelong connection to Hyde School, founded by his father, Joseph Gauld ’51. Raised in an educational environment that emphasized courage, integrity, leadership, curiosity, and concern, he embraced these values early on and carried them forward in his career", Bowdoin College goes on to say.After graduating from Bowdoin College with a double major in government and history, Gauld returned to Hyde School, where he has spent over three decades in leadership roles. Serving as Headmaster (1987–1998), President (1998–2018), and currently as Executive Director of the Hyde Institute, he has remained a steadfast advocate for education that develops character and prepares students for meaningful lives.The 2025 Distinguished Educator Award will be presented during Bowdoin’s Reunion Weekend, May 29–June 1, 2025, as the College honors Gauld’s exceptional contributions to education.About Hyde SchoolFounded in 1966, Hyde School is a national leader in character-based education, dedicated to fostering integrity, leadership, and personal growth. Through a unique curriculum that integrates academic rigor with character development, Hyde empowers students to achieve their full potential in school and in life.

