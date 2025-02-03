Crypto4A Becomes First Company to Achieve Full ACVP Certification for NIST PQC Algorithms

Quantum-Safe and Crypto-Agile by design

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto4A Technologies Inc., a leader in quantum-safe cryptographic solutions, is proud to announce that on January 31st - the same day that NIST published their latest test capabilities – Crypto4A has become the first and only company and product ( QxHSM ) to achieve Automated Cryptographic Validation Protocol (ACVP) certification for all permutations and variants (i.e., internal/external, pure/pre-hash/external-Mu, and deterministic/non-deterministic) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms. This groundbreaking milestone solidifies Crypto4A’s position as a global innovator in quantum-safe security. View our certificate # A5631 The NIST PQC algorithms, including FIPS 203,204, 205 and LMS represent the forefront of cryptographic standards designed to withstand the computational power of quantum computers. Achieving ACVP certification for every variant of these algorithms demonstrates Crypto4A’s technical expertise and commitment to delivering trusted, standards-compliant solutions for its clients and partners.What This Means for Crypto4A Clients and PartnersBy achieving ACVP certification for all NIST PQC algorithm permutations, Crypto4A ensures:• Unmatched Compliance: Clients can trust that Crypto4A’s solutions meet and exceed the highest standards of cryptographic validation as part of our standard crypto-agile QxHSM product without additional licences or costs.• Crypto-agility: Crypto4A’s QxHSM hardware security module is equipped to handle emerging threats in the quantum computing era using quantum-safe firmware updates, Quantum-safe root keys (RoT) embedded during device manufacture, and quantum-safe HSM-to-HSM communications.• Quantum-safe Leadership: Crypto4A continues to set the benchmark for innovation and technical excellence in quantum-safe technology.Quote from Crypto4A Leadership“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in cryptographic security,” said Dr. Jim Goodman, CTO and Co-founder of Crypto4A Technologies. “By obtaining ACVP certification for all NIST PQC algorithm variants, we’re enabling our customers to adopt quantum-safe solutions with the highest level of confidence and trust, at a pace inline with NIST/CNSA’s aggressive PQC migration timelines.”About Crypto4A Technologies Inc.Crypto4A Technologies Inc. develops quantum-safe hardware security modules (HSMs) designed to meet the growing need for scalable, crypto-agile, and secure solutions in an increasingly complex digital landscape. With products like the QxHSM™, Crypto4A empowers organizations to prepare for the quantum computing era with confidence. For more information, visit www.crypto4a.com

