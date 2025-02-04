Quarrier Joins PureForge as Chief Revenue Officer

Chip Quarrier PureForge's new Chief Revenue Officier PureForge Brakes a registered trademark

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chip Quarrier joined PureForge as Chief Revenue Officer on January 21st, 2025, and he will lead all sales initiatives related to OEM, Tier 1, and Aftermarket.Quarrier is a proven sales leader with over two decades of sales experience. He will drive the growth and market adoption of PureForge’s disruptive technologies across diverse industries. As Chief Revenue Officer at PureForge, Quarrier leads the sales efforts to revolutionize the fleet/automotive sector with innovative PureForge brake technology.“We are incredibly fortunate to have a sales executive like Chip on our team. He brings a wealth of experience to PureForge in communicating the value proposition to our target audience. PureForge has a tangible marketplace cost advantage, especially for fleets, especially for the fleet owner writing the check for regular maintenance, says Gordon Heidacker, CEO.”Previously, Chip led the sales team at Resolute Building Intelligence. He directed the growth of a disruptive SaaS platform, helping clients optimize facility performance through advanced data insights and controls. Quarrier’s ability to translate complex, industry-changing solutions into measurable value has driven success across automotive, SaaS, and technology sectors, including leadership roles at James Group International, Weber Automotive, and Faurecia.“The PureForge opportunity is ripe for full-market scale targeting our fleet customers. The team at PureForge has done an incredible job of preparing PureForge for the market. I am confident that this preparation will quickly translate into large-volume sales for PureForge, says Chip Quarrier, Chief Revenue Officer.”PureForge Brakes has an immediately available inventory stock for various high-volume fleet vehicles. For more information or to order products, visit our website: www.pureforge.com or please contact:

