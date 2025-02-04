Windows End of Life challenges ahead in 2025, warns Cloudhouse

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudhouse , a leader in application compatibility and cloud enablement, has reported a sharp increase in enquiries from large organisations seeking guidance on Microsoft Teams and legacy technology upgrades.In the last month, this has manifested itself in a 35% increase in inbound enquiries to the Cloudhouse team. This surge highlights the urgency for businesses to address legacy applications and operating systems scheduled to reach their official End of Life (EoL) in 2025.With classic Microsoft Teams set to be phased out by July 2025 and major Microsoft products like Windows 10, Office 2019, and Exchange Server 2019 reaching end-of-support by October, businesses face critical decisions to avoid operational, security, and compliance risks.Mat Clothier, CEO of Cloudhouse, commented: “The volume of enquiries we’re receiving reflects the urgency companies are feeling as these end-of-life deadlines approach. As the potential impact of end-of-life on a number of industries will be significant, Cloudhouse is preparing to support organisations through this pivotal transition, ensuring they avoid the disruptions associated with outdated software and move software applications seamlessly across different environments without requiring significant changes. With an increasing reliance on cloud technologies, Cloudhouse is also equipped to support cloud providers as they change data centres. Our goal is to provide companies with the freedom to migrate or extend the life of critical applications smoothly and securely.”In response to the increased demand, Cloudhouse has launched a dedicated EoL Hotline, enabling organisations to receive quick, tailored guidance on preparing for EoL transitions. This hotline connects teams with Cloudhouse’s experts, who can provide advice on migrating applications or securing compatibility, particularly for those seeking solutions for Microsoft 365 applications facing end-of-support.For more information, or to access the Cloudhouse EoL Hotline, please visit Cloudhouse’s website here

