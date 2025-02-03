SAUDI ARABIA ANNOUNCES THE SECOND EDITION OF THE HUMAN CAPABILITY INITIATIVE CONFERENCE (HCI 2025) THIS UPCOMING APRIL

UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS THE CROWN PRINCE

The second edition of HCI highlights the importance of uniting efforts to advance global human capability development.” — Mr. Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and the Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP) Committee, HCDP—one of the Saudi Vision 2030 Realization Programs—announces the second edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) with the tagline “Beyond Readiness”. HCI 2025 will take place on 13-14 April 2025 at King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh. In collaboration with the conference, the Saudi Ministry of Education will hold the Education Global Exhibition (EDGEx) on 13–16 April 2025.The themes of HCI 2025 focus on learning, belonging, and action, addressing the critical need to develop human potential in an era of unprecedented global change. HCI envisions a future where individuals and communities thrive by working together to shape the direction of progress, applying the science of learning, fostering inclusive communities and sustainable environments, and empowering changemakers at all levels.Expressing his gratitude for the patronage, His Excellency the Minister of Education and Chairman of the HCDP Executive Committee, Mr. Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, for the second edition of the conference. His Excellency stated: "The convening of the second edition of HCI is an affirmation of the importance of harnessing efforts and enriching global dialogue in a way that contributes to the development of the future of human capabilities”. Expanding on EDGEx, His Excellency added that: “The exhibition will provide opportunities for local and international universities and leading companies to explore cutting-edge technologies, practices, and innovative educational programs, including advancements in artificial intelligence, thereby creating new investment opportunities to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”HCI 2025 will bring together over 12,000 experts, officials, and decision makers, and feature more than 300 international speakers from government, private, and non-profit sectors, global think tanks, and international organizations. Together, they will share insights, best practices, and inspiring success stories from around the world. This edition will build on the success of the inaugural conference held in February 2024, which attracted over 10,000 visitors; hosted 300 speakers across 102 panel discussions; facilitated the signing of more than 40 agreements and MOUs with local and international entities; and realized investments exceeding 3.9 billion Saudi Riyals in human capability-related sectors—a testament to its impact and ambition.EDGEx, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Education, will showcase leading local and international universities and institutions, highlighting the latest technological advancements and innovative programs shaping national and international education systems. It will also feature workshops aimed at fostering knowledge exchange, sharing success stories among participating entities, and facilitating the signing of strategic agreements with prominent global educational institutions.For further details on the HCI and EDGEx, visit the dedicated website: https://humancapabilityinitiative.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.