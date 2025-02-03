Connected Enterprise Market Update 2030: Projected to Exhibit USD $3,167.62 Billion Revenue, Claims AMR

Contact Center Software Market

Rising automation, cloud computing, IoT adoption, and digital integration across industries are fueling the growth of the global connected enterprise market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global connected enterprise market was estimated at $267.74 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $3.16 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.4% from 2021 to 2030.A surge in the need of automation & cloud computing across industries, rise in use of IoT in various industries to expand the connected enterprise market, and the growing incorporation of digital methods for business purposes drive the globally connected enterprise market. On the other hand, high cost of deployment and lack of IoT standards restrain the growth to some extent. However, evolving trends in the retail sector, increasing adoption of IoT in small & medium scale businesses and technological advancements on digital platforms are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 314 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13161 COVID-19 scenario1. The increase in automated solutions during the pandemic has pushed businesses to migrate to a completely automated environment, which has boosted the connected enterprise industry.2. Businesses have been pushed to a fully automated environment, which has supplemented the market growth even more.This trend is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well.Based on components, the solution segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around two-thirds of the global connected enterprise market. This is because customer service solutions, monitoring solutions, and data management solutions have been highly beneficial for market growth. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 30.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that enterprise resource planning (ERP) for professional services happens to deliver improved value by modernizing the operational infrastructure.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-enterprise-market/purchase-options Based on type, the manufacturing execution system segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global connected enterprise market. However, the customer experience management segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.8% from 2021 to 2030. The other segments studied through the report include enterprise infrastructure management, asset performance management, and remote monitoring system.By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global connected enterprise market. Simultaneously, the same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 31.4% throughout the forecast period.Key players in the industryBosch GmbHCisco SystemsUiPathAcceleriteHoneywell International Inc.GE DigitalIBMMindTree Ltd.PTCRockwell Automation, Inc.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13161 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

