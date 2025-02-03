Virtualization Security Market Projected to Grow at 14.6% CAGR, Reaching $6.29 Billion by 2030

Virtualization Security Market Size

Rising cybersecurity concerns, growing BYOD & IoT adoption, and increased enterprise use of virtual apps fuel the growth of the virtualization security market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global virtualization security industry was pegged at $1.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.Surge in cybersecurity concerns, increase in adoption of bring your own device and internet of things, and rise in the adoption of virtual applications across prime enterprises have boosted the growth of the global virtualization security market . However, lack of awareness of virtualization security and skilled professionals hinder market growth. On the contrary, a surge in government regulations supporting virtualization security is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 360 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13104 Covid-19 scenario:1. The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to the rise in demand for virtualization security solutions among small and medium enterprises for protecting company's data.2. Moreover, the global adoption of work from home increased the need to detect and block malware and reduce cyber-attacks and data theft issues.3. The rise in demand for AI and machine learning-powered solutions increased the need for the virtualization security market. However, the lack of a skilled workforce hampered the market.Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in AI-powered electronic applications and surge in trend toward data center applications in organizations. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in trends toward cybersecurity.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13104 Based on the deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, due to benefits such as increased flexibility, scalability, and ease of administration. However, the on-premise segment dominated the global battery materials market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in the adoption of virtualization security solutions across on-premise platforms among strongly regulated industries.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Virtualization Security Market by Type, Organization Size, Deployment Model and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global virtualization security market size was valued at $1.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.Virtualization security is the collective procedure, measures, policy, and process intended to ensure the protection of a virtualized infrastructure and environment. Virtualization security is an extensive concept that includes various methods to implement, monitor, evaluate, and manage security within a virtualized environment. Further, virtualization security can centralize the tasks while advancing scalability and capability, lead to the consolidation of the network environment and ease of management. Likewise, virtualization security acts as a security barrier installed to ensure secure access to a network as it can provide security services and traffic isolation within a cloud infrastructure, along with a customized firewall. Moreover, rapid automation across IT, BFSI, government, and healthcare sector sectors are propelling the growth of the virtualization security market.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13104 The growth of global virtualization security is majorly driven by surge in concerns related to cybersecurity solutions across prime enterprises and rise in the adoption of bring-your-own-device and Internet of Things trends. However, lack of awareness of virtualization security and skilled professionals is acting as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, rise inthe adoption of virtual application across prime enterprises coupled with surge in government regulation are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the virtualization security industry during the forecast period.Region-wise, the market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud computing solution in the healthcare& life science and BFSI is expected to propel the growth of the virtualization security industry in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, to the growing penetration of mobility and early adoption of AI-driven analytics and rising virtualization security market application in business intelligence.Emergence of COVID-19 has significantly increased growth of the cybersecurity market, subsequently increasing demand for virtualization security technology across the globe. However, partial, or complete lockdown in various regions has significantly impacted growth of the virtualization security market, owing to lack of availability of a skilled workforce during the pandemic. Moreover, rise in investments from various prime industries is expected to hamper market growth in the coming years. Besides, the IT & telecommunication sector has witnessed prominent growth during and post-pandemic for the virtualization security market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtualization-security-market/purchase-options Major market playersTrend Micro IncorporatedJuniper Networks, Inc.IBM CorporationIntel CorporationDell EMCVMware, Inc.Microsoft CorporationSophos Ltd.Broadcom, Inc.McAfee, LLC.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 