Diabetes Devices Market: USD 67.39 Billion Projected Market Size by 2034, Driven by 8.1% CAGR

Diabetes Devices Market

Detrimental lifestyles, aging, and obesity are driving the market demand.

These devices help in sustaining glucose regulation, prohibiting obstacles, and improving the overall standard of life.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our diabetes devices market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the diabetes devices market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 8.1%, the market was valued at USD 33.32 billion in 2025. It is ready to grow to USD 67.39 billion by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The doctor might indicate that the patient must take insulin to maintain the blood sugar levels from escalating. It is a hormone that an organ known as the pancreas makes to assist the usage or reserve of sugar in the food one consumes. If one has type 1 diabetes, the pancreas has halted making insulin, and if one has type 2 diabetes, the organ makes insulin, but the body does not utilize it appropriately.Rather than shots, the doctor may indicate an insulin pump, which continuously provides interim or speedy-acting insulin. One yet requires to examine the blood sugar levels but the pump might be a better alternative. Obesity and surplus body fat, particularly covering the abdomen, are vehemently linked to type 2 diabetes, pushing diabetes devices market demand.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Abbott Diabetes Care• B Braun Melsungen AG• Biocorp• DexCom, Inc.• Johnson & Johnson• GlucoModicum• LifeScan Inc.• Medtronic PLC• Molex• Novo Nordisk• Phillips-Medisize• Roche Diabetes Care• Senseonics, Inc.• Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Potential To Reduce Hospital Stays: The growing demand for the market is being powered by the capacity to decrease hospital stays and death rates amongst diabetic patients. These devices permit for consistent observing and handling of blood sugar levels, authorizing patients to cautiously confront their condition and circumvent grave obstacles that frequently need prolonged hospitalization, boosting the demand for diabetes devices market growth.• Rise Of Diabetes In Developing Economies: the existence of diabetes is surging worldwide, with a notable surge witnessed in advancing economies such as China and India. This is prominently propelled by speedy urbanization and the surge of desk-bound lifestyles.• Technological Progressions: Ongoing inventions in technologies are enhancing security, bioanalytical presentation, wearing period, bio-compatibility, and alternate clinical attributes. These progressions help patients comprehend their conditions better and make educated choices about regulating their blood sugar levels.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The diabetes devices market segmentation is based on type, distribution channel, end use, and region.• By type analysis, the insulin delivery devices segment held the largest market share. This is due to the notable technological progressions such as insulin patches, pumps, and automated insulin delivery (AID) systems.• By distribution channel analysis, the hospital pharmacies segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to elevated proportions of patients and the obtainability of contemporary innovative commodities.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the diabetes devices market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of several elements such as a surging aging population, growing cases of diabetes because of lifestyle alterations, escalating existence of obesity, and elevated prices of cure.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's existence of spearheading market contenders and the growing existence of diabetes fuels the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is the forecast period of the diabetes devices market?The forecast period of the market is 2025 to 2034.What are the segments covered in the diabetes devices market?The segments covered in the market are type, distribution channel, and end-use.Which region dominated the market share in 2024?North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

