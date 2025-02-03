Kolowalu Dog Park Grand Opening

Posted on Feb 2, 2025 in Main

Photo courtesy: HCDA.

The Kolowalu Improvements Blessing and Dog Park Grand Opening will be on February 8. Dog parks provide a safe environment for dogs to run and play freely and socialize with other dogs. February is Hawaiian language month and the signage at the entrance is in ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i with English translation.

“We are very excited that this very special dog park can be enjoyed by the residents of and visitors to Kaka‘ako,” said Craig Nakamoto, executive director of the Hawai‘i Community Development Authority. “The idea for a dog park was first conceived by the former chairperson of the Ala Moana-Kaka‘ako Neighborhood Board, Ryan Tam. The board approved a resolution suggesting a dog park at Kolowalu Park. The current board, other elected officials of the area and Governor Green all helped to make this culturally inspired dog park a reality.”

The Kaka‘ako area has a diverse Hawaiian history and the Kolowalu dog park was designed with Hawaiian cultural elements inspired by activities from the area’s past. It features a sturdy, durable fence with a double-gate entry system designed, built and installed by Hawaiian cultural practitioner Thomas Pohaku Stone.

“The gate systems themselves would protect the animals from going in and out, that takes inspiration from the Hawaiian mākāhā,” said Cultural Practitioner Ramsey Taum, who also worked on the cultural design elements of the dog park. “The fencing system is intended to be reminiscent of that pathway in the mākāhā, creating a safe place for the pets and their families to come in.”

A third practitioner helped with the stone wall design. There are also stone benches, boulders and wood elements locally sourced for the dogs and their owners to enjoy. Dogs can explore the boulders and other features in the park.

For more information on the blessing and grand opening visit https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hcda.