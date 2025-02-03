Fortified Rice Market Global To Hit USD 32.5 Billion by 2032
The fortified rice market was valued at USD 19.10 Bn in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 32.5 Bn by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.
Asia Pacific's dominance is underpinned by a variety of factors.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fortified Rice Market has emerged as a critical segment within the food industry, driven by the increasing need to address malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies worldwide. Fortified rice is enhanced with essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, folic acid, zinc, and vitamin B12, making it a cost-effective and scalable solution to combat hidden hunger. This market is gaining traction as governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and private sector players collaborate to implement large-scale fortification programs, particularly in regions with high prevalence of malnutrition, such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
The fortified rice is characterized by a combination of technological advancements and strategic partnerships. Rice fortification technologies, including dusting, coating, and extrusion, have evolved to ensure optimal nutrient retention and consumer acceptance. Extrusion, in particular, has gained prominence due to its ability to produce fortified kernels that blend seamlessly with natural rice. Major players in the food industry are investing in R&D to improve fortification processes and expand their product portfolios. Additionally, public-private partnerships are playing a pivotal role in scaling up production and distribution, with initiatives like the World Food Programme’s (WFP) fortified rice projects driving market growth.
Key driving factors for the fortified rice market include rising awareness about nutritional deficiencies, supportive government policies, and increasing consumer demand for healthier food options. Mandatory fortification programs in countries such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines have significantly boosted market adoption. Furthermore, the growing focus on sustainable development goals (SDGs) related to zero hunger and improved nutrition is propelling the demand for fortified rice.
MarketResearch.biz proffers a complete understanding of the Fortified Rice Market [Snapshot - Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in 5.6%] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Fortified Rice market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Fortified Rice Market data reports also provide a 3-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.
Global Fortified Rice Market research report contains product types (By Nature(Conventional, Organic), By Distribution Channel(Offline, Online), By Ingredients(Vitamins, Organic, Minerals), By Technology(Coating & Encapsulation, Drying, Extrusion, Others), By End User(Commercial, Residential)), and companies (Cargill Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Bühler AG, BASF SE, General Mills, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Wilmar International Ltd., Kohinoor Specialty Foods India Private Ltd., KRBL Limited, REI Agro Ltd., Freedom Foods Group Limited, LT Foods). Furthermore, with regional analysis, all logical and factual summaries about the Fortified Rice Market 2023, CAGR, production volume, sales, and revenue.
The TOP Key Market Players Listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:
• Cargill Incorporated
• Bunge Limited
• Bühler AG
• BASF SE
• General Mills, Inc.
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Wilmar International Ltd.
• Kohinoor Specialty Foods India Private Ltd.
• KRBL Limited
• REI Agro Ltd.
• Freedom Foods Group Limited
• LT Foods
Fortified Rice Market Segmentation: Research Scope
Segmentation of the Fortified Rice Market
By Nature
• Conventional
• Organic
By Distribution Channel
• Offline (Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Brick-and-Mortar)
• Online
By Ingredients
• Vitamins
• Organic
• Minerals
By Technology
• Coating & Encapsulation
• Drying
• Extrusion
• Others
By End User
• Commercial
• Residential
Fortified Rice Market Dynamics:
This section deals with understanding the Fortified Rice Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:
- Increase in Sales Revenue
- Increased Demand from Developing Regions
- Rise in Popularity
- R&D Efforts
- Product Innovation and Offerings
- Higher Cost
Segmentation 3: Geographic regions
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- the Middle East and Africa
Recent Trends in the Fortified Rice Market
• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Fortified Rice. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Fortified Rice focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.
• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of Fortified Rice. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Fortified Rice focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.
