Aqaba to host the World’s Biggest B2B Congress for Destination Weddings in October 2025

JORDAN, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jordan, February 3, 2025: Today, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) announced that Aqaba, Jordan has been chosen as the next destination to host the prestigious 11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress . The announcement was made during a press conference that took place in Aqaba, Jordan today, in the presence of local, regional and international media representatives.The DWP Congress, organized by QNA International, recognized as the world’s largest B2B platform for the destination wedding industry, will take place from October 7th to 9th, 2025 and is expected see the participation of over 500 attendees from more than 70 countries.His Excellency Eng. Hamza Haj Hasan, Deputy Chief Commissioner, Commissioner for Economic Development and Tourism of ASEZA, and Mr. Sidh NC, Managing Director, QnA International, signed the partnership agreement alongside His Excellency Dr. Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board. Also in presence at the press conference were the Official Venue, Ayla Oasis, and the Official Hotel, Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla who are coming together to organise this prestigious event in Aqaba.The Congress, previously hosted in some of the world's most coveted destinations such as Athens, Mauritius, Florence, Phuket, Los Cabos, Dubai, Bali, Rhodes, Doha, and Victoria Falls, is poised to showcase Aqaba as a prime wedding destination. It promises exceptional hospitality, rich cultural heritage, exquisite cuisine, stunning landscapes, and unparalleled, unforgettable, and intriguing experiences.Commenting on this momentous occasion, His Excellency Mr. Hamzah Haj Hasan, said: “We are very happy that Aqaba has been chosen as host city for this prestigious congress, competing for many months with prominent international destinations. Working with our stakeholders from both the public and private sector, we were able to tip the balance towards Aqaba. Holding this congress in Aqaba is a testament of the city’s growing status as a global destination, aligning perfectly with the newly launched 2024-2028 Strategic Plan to enhance tourism, attract investment, and promote sustainable growth. Hosting the Destination Wedding Planners Congress showcases our commitment to positioning Jordan in general, and Aqaba in specific, as a premier hub for high-value events, and we are grateful for the collaboration with our partners in making this vision a reality. Aqaba is blessed with the unparalleled natural beauty of sun, sea, and sand, setting the stage for making every wedding an unforgettable experience.”Managing Director of Jordan Tourism Board, Dr. Abdulrazzaq Arabiyat, stated that “Wedding tourism is one of the key sectors supporting the tourism industry and the national economy, thanks to Jordan’s unique offerings, with locations such as the Dead Sea, Petra, and Wadi Rum, along with advanced hotels and infrastructure, Jordan is an ideal destination for luxurious weddings on local, regional, and global levels. These attractions provide a remarkable experience for couples and their guests.”“The tourism board is working to promote wedding tourism through innovative approaches that focus on providing a comprehensive experience for visitors, blending various types of tourism. This strategy enhances the length and value of tourists' stays. This tourism segment highlights Jordan as a unique destination for celebrations, thanks to the professional services that meet international standards. The tourism board is preparing to launch promotional campaigns as part of the National Tourism Strategy for 2025, aiming to spotlight Jordan as a prime destination for wedding tourism, support the local tourism sector, and create job opportunities for young Jordanians.” He added.Managing Director of QNA International, the event organizers, Sidh NC, said: “We are thrilled to present the global wedding community the hidden allure of Aqaba in our 11th Annual. Since the past decade, we have a track record of successfully positioning the proposed wedding destinations on the global wedding canvas, and we are confident that the upcoming annual will offer our attendees yet another unique wedding destination that they have been looking for. Through this platform, we have built valuable business relationships, celebrated achievements within the wedding industry and we are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience with a destination like Aqaba as our gracious host. The Congress will allow global wedding professionals to experience the grandeur and elegance of Jordanian weddings and the warmth of their unparalleled hospitality.”According to Research and Markets, The Wedding Services Market grew from USD 267.08 billion in 2023 to USD 284.87 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.02%, reaching USD 429.56 billion by 2030. Looking forward, the global destination weddings market is expected to reach USD 320.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 25.11% during 2025-2033. This growth reflects the increasing popularity of destination weddings and highlights the potential for Jordan to capture a significant portion of this lucrative market.Weddings in Jordan are a hallmark of grandeur, opulence and sheer elegance. As the year 2025 marks the 11th year for the DWP Congress, , this year’s congress is set to host the world’s finest luxury wedding planners, biggest celebrity wedding planners, royalty specialists & destination wedding experts, alongside an extensive spread of creative partners and wedding suppliers – from extravagant venues to exquisite hotels, exclusive destinations, couture designers, photography partners, jewellery partners, cake designers, and much more from 70+ countries coming to Jordan for the upcoming event.

