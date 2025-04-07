DWP Privé All Set to Welcome the World’s Leading Luxury Wedding Planners, Suppliers & Partners in Colombo, April 9

Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams in Colombo, Sri Lanka - Destination for DWP Prive Congregation

Top Destination Wedding Industry Trends Revealed to Inspire, Educate, and Elevate Service Excellence

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destination weddings and luxury celebration planners along with some of the leading hospitality and luxury weddings specialists from across the globe, will congregate at Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 9th. This exclusive event promises to be a convergence of luxury, innovation, and global influence, set against the backdrop of one of Colombo's most iconic developments.Attendees can expect a meticulously curated program with international keynotes, masterclasses, interactive sessions, global panel discussions, innovation pods, and more from global thought leaders designed to immerse them in the essence of opulence and sophistication, gaining valuable insights on industry trends The esteemed event partners of DWP Privé are seasoned industry veterans who have been part of the prestigious DWP platform for years. Through DWP Privé, they expand their professional networks and refine their expertise, elevating their businesses with fresh perspectives and groundbreaking trends. Experts agree that the top six industry trends to rule 2025 destination weddings and luxury celebrations industry are:● AI in weddings and luxury celebrations.● Global pricing aspects and client engagement.● Personalization and exclusive weddings and celebrations for the ultra-high-net-worth clientele.● Intimate, Experiential Celebrations.● Sustainability and Ethical Luxury● Wellness-Inspired Weddings & Holistic, Rejuvenating Experiences.Participants expect to gain more information on the trends and innovations in the industry. Selina Frommer, Head of Events, The Dolder Grand, Zurich, Switzerland, says, “DWP Privé provides an exclusive platform to engage with top-tier planners and suppliers, exchange insights, and showcase how our iconic venue redefines luxury celebrations. Through this event, we aim to build meaningful partnerships, explore emerging trends, and position The Dolder Grand as a premier destination for ultra-luxury weddings.”Omar Nashashibi, Executive Director of Revenue & Business Development, Ayla Oasis, agrees. “Since our first participation in DWP back in Doha, we have experienced firsthand the remarkable networking opportunities, impeccable event organization, and the overall excellence in execution. The platform provided us with unparalleled exposure to the wedding industry.”Katerina Karipides, MICE Sales Manager, Mitsis Group, Greece, concurs,” Through this event, we aim to build lasting partnerships, gain insights into emerging trends, and present Greece as the ultimate setting for unforgettable wedding celebrations.”While agreeing to the matchless value offered by DWP Privé, Emma Pope, Corporate Director of Events - Emaar Hospitality Group from Dubai, says, “Through participation, brand exposure is gained, showcasing unique offerings to a wider audience. This visibility opens doors to potential business opportunities, partnerships, and collaborations that propel the brand forward and position it for continued growth. It’s not just about attending; it’s about maximizing the potential of every interaction, every insight, and every opportunity this event provides.”Digvijay Singh, Director of Sales & Marketing, Alila Fort Bishangarh in Jaipur, India, is confident that his property aligns with emerging trends, is foremost in the industry. He says, “Joining DWP Privé aligns with our brand’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of the destination wedding market, ensuring that Alila Fort Bishangarh continues to offer world-class services for discerning couples. The ability to showcase our offerings to a global audience of wedding planners, luxury travel agents, and vendors is an exciting prospect for us. “Marina Palau Núñez, Sales Manager & Events Team Lead of Finca Mas Solers in Barcelona, Spain, highlights, “Wedding planning is constantly evolving, and 2025/2026 brings with it exciting trends that combine innovation, sustainability, and a high degree of personalisation. Joining DWP Privé is essential for us as it is a great opportunity to interact with industry experts, exchange ideas and explore possible collaborations to strengthen our business year after year and consolidate our position as a reference in the promotion of destinations, services and hospitality.”Ahead of the upcoming event this week, Padmi Fernando, Director, Business Development, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, is ecstatic about hosting the event. “We are thrilled to have Cinnamon Life as the host hotel for the DWP Prive, an event that brings together the world’s most influential minds in curating iconic destination weddings. Hosting this in Sri Lanka is a testament to the country’s rising appeal as a premier wedding destination, and we see this as a pivotal moment to position Colombo—and Cinnamon Life—at the heart of extraordinary destination weddings in the region.”Event partners in Sri Lanka join Padmi in her enthusiasm for the venue and Colombo, Sri Lanka, as a wedding destination. They are pleased to have the opportunity to participate in their own country. Ramuald Pathirana, Assistant Vice President, Walkers Tours, says, “DWP Privé 2025 offers an unparalleled opportunity to network with industry leaders and showcase our expertise in crafting exceptional luxury wedding experiences.”Zeilah Fariq, Director, Eventive Colombo/Eventive Global, is looking forward to new connections. “We are in a global expansion stage and exploring new destinations for weddings. DWP will facilitate us to meet new opportunities to get connected with different planners across the world.” She affirmed. Duvitri Rajapakse, Founder of The Stationery by Duvitri, also decided to join DWP Privé to connect with like-minded professionals and gain valuable insights from industry leaders.Dinesh Priyamal Wanigarathn, CEO and Ruwi Perera Wanigarathna, COO of Ruwi & Dinesh Photography & Video, have attended DWP Congress in the past and are excited about the event being hosted in their home country. “DWP has been a great platform to network and build business relationships. We hope to expand our international network and work along with amazing planners and other vendors from across the globe.”Heshan Silva, Founder, Tiffanychairs Lanka Pvt Ltd, said, “There is an increase of prioritizing eco-friendly options for weddings. Use of upcycled vintage furniture is one of them. As pioneers of luxury furniture rentals, we focus on these aspects as we design our furniture, and Sri Lanka is one of the best countries for destination weddings, and our collection of furniture is designed to elevate these beautiful scenic locations.”The wedding industry is buzzing with the excitement and anticipation of DWP Privé and looking forward to an unforgettable experience for all

