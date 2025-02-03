Unlocking Opportunities in the E-Waste Management Market for Sustainable Growth | At 15.7% CAGR

Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market

The shorter lifespan of electronics, limited precious metal resources, and government e-waste policies fuel the growth of the e-waste management market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the electronic waste management market size was valued at $57.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $244.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2032.Reduction in life span of electronic devices and scarcity of sources of precious metals are driving the growth of the market. However, increase in recycling cost incurred due to inadequacy of infrastructure hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, e-waste initiatives by electronic manufacturers across the globe are expected to provide major growth opportunities for the e-waste management market during forecast period.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 376 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/597 The e-waste management industry is crucial for the safe handling, recycling, and disposal of electronic waste, which includes devices like computers, smartphones, televisions, and appliances. E-waste contains hazardous materials such as lead, mercury, and cadmium, posing risks to both the environment and public health if not managed properly. The industry focuses on reducing environmental impact, conserving resources, promoting recycling, and creating green jobs. It also recovers valuable metals like gold, silver, and copper from discarded electronics, contributing to sustainable practices.By preventing hazardous materials from contaminating soil, water, and air, e-waste management reduces pollution and safeguards ecosystems. Recycling e-waste not only reduces the demand for new raw materials but also conserves energy, which is more energy-efficient than traditional mining. This process lowers the carbon footprint and supports energy conservation. Additionally, e-waste management fosters job creation in sectors such as recycling, collection, transportation, and research, contributing to a greener economy and supporting the circular economy model.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-waste-management-market/purchase-options The pandemic has significantly pushed the demand for e-waste management market. Post-pandemic has popularized the culture of work from home. There is an increase in requirement for electronic devices such as computer systems, laptops, wi-fi routers, modems and others, that is generating an increasing amount of e-waste which in-turn is increasing the demand for e-waste management approaches. Therefore, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the e-waste management market.By material, the metal segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to rise in demand for precious metals. However, the others segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as valuable rubber, ceramics, wood, concrete and plywood can be extracted from raw material used in manufacturing electronic products.Based on source type, the home appliances segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to increase in per capita income, technical advancements, and global population growth. However, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as the production of consumer electronics is happening at a large scale.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/597 Based on application, the trashed segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to the e-waste being disposed of in the form of trash due to the absence of efficient recycling and recovery technology and the unlawful transfer of hazardous e-waste to developing countries. However, the recycled segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as the popularity and demand for refurbished products is growing at an increasing rate.Based on region, Asia-Pacific dominated the e-waste management market in the year 2022. This is due to new product development, price reductions and increasing per capita income. The region is expected to dominate the market as it is growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032.Key market players are adopting innovative strategies to drive growth. For example, TES invested in Green Li-ion, a Singapore-based startup focused on sustainable battery recycling. The investment extends TES’s battery recycling solutions and supports environmental sustainability. Additionally, TES partnered with MG Motor India in December 2020 to ensure eco-friendly and secure battery recycling for its ZS EV electric vehicle. In July 2020, Sembcorp Industries acquired Veolia ES Singapore, strengthening its e-waste management capabilities. These strategic moves are driving the growth of the e-waste management market in the ICT sector.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/597 Leading Market Players: -Eniro-Hub Holdings Ltd.TESCapital Environment Holdings LimitedTetronics Technologies LimitedERIWM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.Sembcorp Industries (Temasek Holdings)VeoliaMRI TechnologiesUmicoreThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global e-waste management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 