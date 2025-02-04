Key Trend Revolutionizing the Hyperlocal Services Market in 2025: Fast Delivery Services To Gain A Competitive Edge

The Business Research Company

The hyperlocal services market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is projected to increase from $2896.35 billion in 2024 to $3367.9 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 16.3%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as rising urbanization, increased demand for convenience and time-saving services, higher disposable income, the growing trend of e-commerce, the widespread use of smartphones and mobile apps, and the increasing demand for on-demand services.

How Big Is the Global Hyperlocal Services Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hyperlocal services market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $6004.97 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.6%. This growth is driven by the rise of the gig economy and freelance workforce, advancements in geolocation and mapping technologies, the increasing use of contactless and cashless transactions, the growing trend of localization, and the rising popularity of online shopping. Key trends during the forecast period include technological advancements, the adoption of blockchain for secure transactions, integration of artificial intelligence in service platforms, the use of augmented reality (AR) to enhance user experiences, and a greater focus on community engagement and local partnerships.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Hyperlocal Services Market?

The rise in funding for e-commerce businesses has contributed to the growth of the hyperlocal services market in the past period. This increased funding is due to e-commerce platforms adopting hyperlocal services to ensure faster delivery of goods and services, thereby reducing time.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Hyperlocal Services Market Share?

Major companies operating in the hyperlocal services market include Delivery Hero SE, AskforTask Inc., Blink Commerce Private Limited, Grubhub Inc., Handy Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Hyperlocal Services Market Size?

Key companies in the hyperlocal service market are placing greater emphasis on offering fast delivery services to enhance their competitive advantage. Fast delivery in hyperlocal services refers to the provision of products or services within a confined area, typically delivered within hours or even minutes.

How Is the Global Hyperlocal Services Market Segmented?

The hyperlocal services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Food Orders, Grocery Orders, Household Utilities, Logistics Service Providers, Other Types

2) By Nature: Goods Delivery, Utility Services

3) By Revenue Model: Subscription, Advertisement, Sponsorship, Other Revenue Models

4) By Device: Smartphones, Smart TVs, Projectors And Monitors., Laptop, Desktops And Tablets, Other Devices

5) By Application: Individual Users, Commercial Users

Subsegments:

1) By Food Orders: Restaurant Deliveries, Meal Kits, Catering Services

2) By Grocery Orders: Fresh Produce, Packaged Goods, Specialty Items

3) By Household Utilities: Home Cleaning Services, Appliance Repair Services, maintenance services

4) By Logistics Service Providers: Last-Mile Delivery, On-Demand Transport, courier services

5) By Other Types: Personal Care Services, Event Services, Pet Services

The Leading Region in the Hyperlocal Services Market is:

North America was the largest region in the hyperlocal services market share in 2024. The regions covered in the hyperlocal services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Hyperlocal Services Market?

Hyperlocal services refer to the delivery of goods and services using various modes of transportation, such as bikes, cars, and cabs, to bring products, goods, and services to customers from nearby offline stores within a limited timeframe. These services enable changes to specified locations, product filtering, and tracking of deliveries.

