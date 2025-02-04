Global Healthcare Logistics Market Forecast To Reach $147.63 Billion By 2029 With 10.4% Annual Growth

Healthcare Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The healthcare logistics market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to increase from $91.58 billion in 2024 to $99.53 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to the rising demand for pharmaceutical and medical device transportation, the expansion of global healthcare supply chains, a greater emphasis on temperature-sensitive and specialized logistics for healthcare products, strict regulatory and compliance requirements, and an aging population.

How Big Is the Global Healthcare Logistics Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The healthcare logistics market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $147.63 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The projected growth can be attributed to the expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-patient healthcare delivery models, rising demand for personalized medicine and precision healthcare, the growing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, an increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Healthcare Logistics Market?

The increasing global pharmaceutical sales are expected to drive the growth of the healthcare logistics market. As pharmaceutical sales rise, the need for efficient logistics grows, ensuring that drugs and medical products are properly stored and transported to pharmacies, drug stores, and other destinations. The transportation of healthcare products via air, road, and sea requires the development of logistical strategies to maintain the integrity of pharmaceutical shipments. This process demands specialized equipment, storage facilities, standardized handling procedures, and strong collaboration among cold chain partners.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Healthcare Logistics Market Share?

Major companies operating in the healthcare logistics market include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DHL Supply Chain

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Healthcare Logistics Market Size?

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are playing a key role in shaping the healthcare logistics market. Leading companies in the sector are prioritizing joint efforts to achieve shared objectives more efficiently by leveraging combined resources, expertise, and capabilities. These collaborations aim to streamline the drug replenishment process and enhance overall logistics efficiency.

How Is the Global Healthcare Logistics Market Segmented?

The healthcare logistics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Transportation, Warehousing

2) By Product: Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, Medical Equipment

3) By Type: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

4) By End-Users Outlook: Pharmacies, Healthcare Facilities, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation: Medical Supply Transportation, Pharmaceutical Transportation, patient transport services, Last-Mile Delivery Services

2) By Warehousing: Storage Of Medical Supplies, Pharmaceutical Warehousing, Cold Chain Storage Solutions, Inventory Management Services

The Leading Region in the Healthcare Logistics Market is:

North America was the largest region in the healthcare logistics market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Healthcare Logistics Market?

Healthcare logistics involves the management and transportation of surgical, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies. The goal of healthcare logistics is to optimize the use of available technical and material resources within health systems, enhancing the efficiency, quality, and traceability of healthcare operations.

