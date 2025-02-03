Author Tia Gold-Hollis Releases Highly Anticipated 52 Laws to Black Power in America: White Privilege, White Lie!

52 Law to Black Power in America.....White Privilege, White Lie!

A Decade in the Making: A Groundbreaking Black History Month Release That Focuses on Systemic Reconstruction

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Tia Gold-Hollis, recognized for her work as a transformational strategist and patented inventor, announces the release of her latest book, 52 Laws to Black Power in America: White Privilege, White Lie!. The book, launching during Black History Month 2025, will be available exclusively at www.tiahollis.com Hollis’s personal and professional experiences have informed the foundation of this work. Raised by a single mother in Los Angeles, she navigated systemic barriers, survived gang-culture, and societal challenges, later becoming a successful entrepreneur. Her exposure to contrasting cultural dynamics through a Jewish intermarriage provided additional insight into structures of influence. This book offers an analytical perspective on these themes, with a focus on empowerment and strategic advancement.A Framework for Empowerment and Enfranchisement52 Laws to Black Power in America presents an organized approach to reconstructing foundational principles aimed at oppressing self-sufficiency, economic strength, and cultural preservation. The book outlines key strategies in reshaping areas including:✔ Economic Empowerment – Establishing financial independence and sustainable wealth.✔ Cultural Ownership – Reclaiming narratives and preserving cultural contributions.✔ Political Advocacy – Strengthening legislative representation and influence.✔ Strategic Partnerships – Building alliances that align with long-term community growth.✔ Education and Knowledge – Equipping individuals with tools to navigate systemic barriers.Shaping the Future of Equality“This isn’t just a book—it’s a weapon of mass reconstruction,” says Tia Hollis. “For too long, we have been conditioned to believe that inclusion is something we must ask for. It’s time we stop seeking permission and start reconstructing the system using equal terms.” says Hollis. “Through informed strategy and collective action, underserved communities can foster sustained progress.”52 Laws to Black Power in America is positioned as a resource for individuals, educators, and professionals seeking a deeper understanding of systemic frameworks and pathways toward cultural progress.About the AuthorTia Hollis is a cultural strategist, entrepreneur, and inventor known for her contributions to innovation and empowerment. Widely recognized for her work, including the Baby Hair Edge Pro, she has dedicated her efforts to fostering strategic growth initiatives within underserved communities.Availability52 Laws to Black Power in America: White Privilege, White Lie! is available now, at $14.99 for pre-sale, releases February 5, 2025, exclusively at www.tiahollis.com For Media Inquiries and InterviewRequests:Rebecca WhitehurstThe Reaux GroupEmail: r.whitehurst@thereauxgroup.comPhone: (424) 407-8900

