Opportunity Knocks: Independent Concepts' Initiative to Reclaim KOREPlex Site for Buckeye's OZ Future

Cline and Company to Meet with Buckeye City Mayor and EDC Leaders About the an Opportunity Zone development in the newly abandoned KOREplex project site

By collaborating with the city’s leadership, we can transform this setback into an opportunity for sustainable growth and innovation...” — Tammy Cline; CEO Independent Concepts

BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buckeye, AZ – In light of recent developments regarding the stalled KOREPlex battery manufacturing facility, Independent Concepts is inviting the City of Buckeye and its leadership to explore an opportunity zone development that aligns with the city’s long-term growth vision. Tammy Cline, CEO of Independent Concepts , has been a champion of economic development in Buckeye, founding the Buckeye OZ Fund in 2022 to support recreational and mixed-use projects. With the KOREPlex site now for sale, Independent Concepts sees an opportunity to pivot the property toward a sustainable, high-impact development that will drive long-term job creation, innovation, and economic diversity.“Buckeye has been on a fast track to becoming one of the West Valley’s premier economic hubs,” said Cline. “The setback with KORE Power presents a chance for the city to reimagine this site as a thriving, multi-use economic catalyst, and we want to be at the table with city leaders to make that happen.”While KORE Power’s decision to shift its focus to Vermont has left uncertainty around the future of the Buckeye site, Independent Concepts is eager to collaborate with city officials to repurpose the location. The site’s Opportunity Zone designation makes it an attractive investment, offering tax incentives and economic diversification beyond manufacturing, including commercial, recreational, and mixed-use spaces. Existing infrastructure commitments, including water, transportation, and business incentives, provide a strong foundation for development.Buckeye’s economic strategy has long focused on attracting advanced manufacturing, logistics, and mixed-use commercial spaces. The KOREPlex project was initially expected to be a key contributor, but with KORE Power’s recent shift to Vermont, the site’s future remains uncertain. The city has already invested resources and infrastructure to develop this area, and Independent Concepts believes this investment should not be wasted.KORE Power, originally based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, announced it would relocate its headquarters to Waterbury, Vermont, and shift its focus to energy storage rather than electric vehicle battery production. With Jay Bellows replacing Lindsay Gorrill as CEO, KORE has consolidated its operations in Vermont, where it previously acquired Northern Reliability in 2022. The Waterbury facility has significantly expanded production capacity, and nearly all KORE employees are now based there.As of now, KORE Power has not provided an official statement on the Buckeye KOREPlex site, but the property has been listed for sale through JLL Commercial Real Estate. This presents an opportunity for local developers and stakeholders to reimagine its potential. For more information on KORE Power, visit www.korepower.com. The company’s address is KORE Power, Inc., 101 N. 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, 83814.Independent Concepts is ready to meet with Mayor Eric Orsborn, Economic Development Director Suzanne Boyles, and other city officials to explore how this site can best serve Buckeye’s residents and economic future. “This is a moment for strategic collaboration,” added Cline. “With the right vision and partnerships, we can turn this site into something that benefits Buckeye for generations to come.”The company welcomes the opportunity to discuss this proposal with city officials, community leaders, and potential investors. A formal meeting request will be submitted to the City of Buckeye in the coming days.For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact:Tammy Cline, CEO, Independent ConceptsTommyDee@BuckeyeOZ.com for appointment setting602-888-9199About Independent ConceptsIndependent Concepts is a premier Opportunity Zone development and advisory firm specializing in high-impact economic projects that align with community needs. Founded by Tammy Cline, the company has been instrumental in funding and developing recreational and economic initiatives in Buckeye and the broader West Valley region.By working alongside local governments, private investors, and community organizations, Independent Concepts aims to bring sustainable, long-term economic growth to Opportunity Zones. The company’s expertise in leveraging federal tax incentives and structuring projects for maximum community impact positions it as an ideal partner for Buckeye in repurposing the KOREPlex site.With Buckeye’s continued population growth, strategic location, and existing infrastructure investments, the city has strong potential to develop the KOREPlex site into a thriving economic hub. Independent Concepts is eager to collaborate with city leaders, businesses, and investors to ensure Buckeye remains at the forefront of Arizona’s economic expansion.

