Laboratory Informatics Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

The Business Research Company's Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laboratory informatics market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $3.8 billion in 2024 to $4.03 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to the rise of electronic lab notebooks, laboratory automation, expanding pharmaceutical R&D activities, the integration of laboratory systems, and the growing complexity of research.

How Big Is the Global Laboratory Informatics Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The laboratory informatics market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $6.24 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, mobile informatics, the globalization of research collaborations, data standardization efforts, a focus on environmental monitoring, and enhanced remote access and virtualization. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in data visualization tools, cross-platform integration, improved user experiences, and the exploration of blockchain technology.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Laboratory Informatics Market?

The growing demand for laboratory automation is anticipated to drive the expansion of the laboratory informatics market in the forecast period. The high frequency of human errors in laboratory processes has prompted organizations to adopt automated solutions.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Laboratory Informatics Market Share?

Major companies operating in the laboratory informatics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., LabWare Inc., STARLIMS Corporation, LabLynx Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Laboratory Informatics Market Size?

Technological innovations are emerging as significant trends in the laboratory informatics market. Companies in this sector are ramping up investments in creating advanced software suites to address the unique operational needs of laboratory customers worldwide.

How Is the Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segmented?

The laboratory informatics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Chromatography Data Systems (CDS), Electronic Data Capture (EDC) And Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

2) By Component: Services, Software

3) By Deployment Model: On-premise, Cloud-based, Remotely Hosted

4) By Industry: Life Sciences Industry, Chemicals Industry, Food And Beverage And Agriculture Industry, Petrochemical Refineries And Oil And Gas Industry, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS): Sample Management, Workflow Management, Quality Control

2) By Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN): Data Capture, Collaboration Tools, Compliance Management

3) By Chromatography Data Systems (CDS): Data Acquisition, Data Analysis, Reporting And Compliance

4) By Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS): Data Collection, Data Validation, Clinical Trial Management

5) By Laboratory Execution Systems (LES): Workflow Automation, Resource Management, Compliance Tracking

6) By Enterprise Content Management (ECM): Document Management, Records Management, digital asset management

7) By Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS): Data Integration, Data Storage, Data Retrieval

The Leading Region in the Laboratory Informatics Market is:

North America was the largest region in the laboratory informatics market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Laboratory Informatics Market?

Laboratory informatics refers to software tools used for instrument management, scientific data handling, research, network integration, and compliance management, all aimed at optimizing laboratory operations. These solutions help reduce operational costs, speed up decision-making, and enhance laboratory processes, among other benefits.

