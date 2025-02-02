PM Manele reminds Permanent Secretaries to serve with dedication and loyalty. Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele MP reiterated the government’s commitment to national unity and […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.