RHONDOS Becomes Exclusive Distributor of PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions for SoftwareOne in US and Canada

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RHONDOS ( www.RHONDOS.com ), a leading provider of enterprise security, observability, and GRC solutions for SAP customers, today announced that it has been appointed by SoftwareOne Holding AG (SWON:SWX), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, to become the exclusive distributor of PowerConnect technology in the US and Canada to March 2028. PowerConnect for SAP® Solutions is an SAPCertified Add-On for seamlessly delivering metrics, logs, events, and traces from a customer’s SAPlandscape to popular SIEM and Observability solutions that cannot access this data natively. By unifying enterprise monitoring in these contexts, organizations achieve unparalleled insights into their business operations, an enhanced security posture, and faster mean-time-to-resolution during critical application outages. The new direction of the partnership will streamline the product’s route-to-market (RTM) for all sales and renewals of PowerConnect in the US and Canada. It is designed to maximize solution value and simplify the buying journey for all customers and partners in the region.“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with SoftwareOne, a relationship that began nearly a decade ago when RHONDOS signed and implemented the first Fortune 500 customer to use PowerConnect to modernize visibility to their SAPSolutions,” said Brant Hubbard , CEO of RHONDOS. “This new agreement solidifies our leadership in the SAPobservability and security space and stands as a strong endorsement of our expertise, our customer-first approach, and our unwavering commitment to helping organizations establish resilience across their mission-critical SAP applications.”RHONDOS has demonstrated exceptional capability in deploying and driving adoption of PowerConnect,” said Warwick Chai, Group Director of SAP Technology at SoftwareOne and original developer of PowerConnect. “Their core business focus on SAPintegration and their customer-first approach makes them the logical choice to lead PowerConnect’s expansion in the US and Canada.”SoftwareOne will continue to support existing customers in the US and Canada through the end of their current contracts. In addition to PowerConnect licensing and support, RHONDOS will continue to offer comprehensive services to ensure a seamless PowerConnect experience, including guided trials, implementation services, and ongoing expertise via RHONDOS Managed Services. Both companies will continue to collaborate heavily on customer support and feedback, driving innovation to meet the dynamic needs of the SAP customer community.About RHONDOS: RHONDOS specializes in delivering enterprise monitoring and GRC solutions that bridge the gap between SAPsystems and modern observability platforms. By leveraging tools like PowerConnect, RHONDOS empowers organizations to enhance their operational efficiency, security, compliance, and decision-making capabilities. For more information, visit www.RHONDOS.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.