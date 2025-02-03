L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 41 Cover Revealed

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 reveal featuring artist Craig Elliott and author Sean Williams.

Writers of the Future 41 Cover Reveal

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 cover

Craig Elliott, the cover artist for Writers of the Future Volume 41, and author Sean Williams revealed the art to an international online audience.

I was inspired to create this cover during my time working on the Disney film 'Treasure Planet.'”
— Craig Elliott, Illustrator Judge and Cover Artist
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cover reveal for “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” occurred Friday night, January 31, in an online event with guests spanning the globe. Craig Elliott, Illustrators of the Future judge and the cover artist was on hand to release the cover art, “Creature of the Storm,” along with bestselling author Sean Williams, who wrote the cover story based on the illustration, “Under False Colors.” The book immediately hit #1 on six bestseller lists. See the release video here.

Craig Elliott is an artist based in Los Angeles, California. Especially known for his exceptional ability with the human figure and creative composition, his work has evolved into a unique vision informing and influencing fine art, print, animation, and commercial worlds. In the animation industry he has worked primarily for Disney and Dreamworks, designing their animated films such as Hercules, Mulan, The Emperor’s New Groove, Treasure Planet, Shark Tale, Flushed Away, Bee Movie, Enchanted, Monsters vs. Aliens, and The Princess and the Frog as well as other upcoming features. He has been an Illustrators of the Future judge since 2019.

About the cover painting, Elliott stated, “I was inspired to create this cover during my time working on the Disney film Treasure Planet.”

Elliott continued, “Around 1999 I created a sketch on my own time of a ship that pushed the ideas of the film beyond what I was able to do at work and someday wanted to make more of it. It worked out nicely that Galaxy Press asked me to design a cover, and I already had this drawing to work with. Beyond the original ship design, I wanted to create a cover that included a lot of mystery and brought up questions for the viewer, as well as for Sean when he used it as inspiration for his story.”

See the history of past Writers of the Future covers and their artists at www.writersofthefuture.com/the-anthology.

When presented with the painting to create a story, Sean Williams stated, “Being invited to respond to such an amazing work of art is an incredible honour and privilege. I hope I’ve brought something unexpected and beautiful in its own way to the party.” Williams is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with over 60 books and 140 short stories. He has been a Writers of the Future judge since 2003, ten years after winning the Writers of the Future Contest.

Attendees of the online event were quick to make known their excitement for the cover art.

“Not only a beautiful work of art, but a beautiful work of concept. Stunning realization of vision.” — CW

“Stunning work as always from Craig! What a master.” — CC

“Beautiful! I love the colors.” — TV

“That’s beautiful!” — TT

“Very good piece, I like the deep blue and typeface a lot.” — CC

“Another beautiful cover.” — BH

“I want to keep looking at it!” — BP

“Love it! Looking forward to reading it!” — BW

Preorder “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41” and receive a unique digital bundle of extras at galaxypress.com/new-release/writers-of-the-future-volume-41/

L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.

The success of the Contests is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.

The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.

Watch the cover reveal event here: https://youtu.be/WnXIkXsorg0

For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 Book Trailer

