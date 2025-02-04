Waveland Partners with Oxford Properties Group to Present "Future Forward: She Rises & Inspires" for Black History Month

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waveland Canada, a subsidiary of Arts Help, proudly announces an inspiring Black History Month celebration in partnership with Oxford Properties Group. This year’s event series, " Future Forward: She Rises & She Inspires" will shine a spotlight on the contributions and achievements of Black Canadian women in music and entrepreneurship.The series of events will take place at two of Oxford Properties’ office buildings in downtown Toronto, Richmond-Adelaide Centre and WaterPark Place. Audiences are invited to experience live musical performances, shop a curated marketplace, view captivating art installations, and interact with other local Black-owned businesses.Event Details at a GlanceEvent name: Future Forward: She RisesLocation: Richmond-Adelaide Centre, 130 Adelaide Street West Lobby, TorontoDate: February 6th, 2025Time: 4 PM – 7 PMEvent name: Future Forward: She Inspires Location: RBC WaterPark Place, 88 Queens Quay Lobby , TorontoDate: February 27th, 2025Time: 4 PM – 7 PMAdmission to both events is free and open to the public. You must be 19 or older to attend.About WavelandWaveland, a non-profit music organization based in Canada and a subsidiary of Arts Help, is dedicated to fostering the growth of the Canadian music scene.About Arts HelpFounded on the principle of art making the world a better place, Arts Help is the largest digital art publisher, with a community of 20 million members. As a nonprofit organization, Arts Help partners with large institutions to develop impactful projects and programming. We believe art is a vehicle for social change.About Oxford Properties GroupOxford Properties Group (“Oxford”) is a leading global real estate investor, developer and manager. Established in 1960, Oxford and its portfolio companies manage approximately C$85 billion of assets across four continents on behalf of their investment partners. Oxford’s owned portfolio encompasses logistics, office, retail, multifamily residential, life sciences, credit and hotels in global gateway cities and high-growth hubs. A thematic investor with a committed source of capital, Oxford invests in properties, portfolios, development sites, debt, securities and real estate businesses across the risk-reward spectrum. Together with its portfolio companies, Oxford is one of the world’s most active developers with over 70 projects currently underway globally across all major asset classes. Oxford is owned by OMERS, the Canadian defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees.

