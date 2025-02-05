Dr. Philip J. Cross of Kenyon Consulting Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip J. Cross, PhD is the founder and principal of Kenyon Consulting LLC, a DC based firm providing statistical and economic analysis that enables businesses, law firms, government agencies, and non-profits to make more prudent decisions and triumph. His firm is recognized for providing deep technical information in a plain usable format that can be applied to litigation and non-litigation contexts.



Dr. Cross has over 20 years of experience as an economist and specializes in econometrics--combining statistical analysis with economic theory to draw inferences about economic outcomes. He has testified as an expert witness in class action cases involving healthcare reimbursement, prepared options for antitrust matters, and analyzed compensation structures to ensure equity…and that is just a taste of it.

Dr. Cross holds a PhD in Economics and an MA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin. He also has a B.Com (Hons) in Economics from the University of New South Wales (in Australia). He is a solid member of the American Economics Association, the American Statistical Association, The Econometric Society and the American Bar Association. Cross taught at Georgetown University in Washington DC for a number of years and was also a professor in Melbourne Australia, where grew up. He launched his consultancy in November 2019 and despite a slow start in the COVID Era, realized his earnings dream in 2024! For a single-person enterprise, it’s certainly a great pattern of growth.

“I pride myself on doing my work with the highest degree of integrity, always guided by my moral compass. Someone else might have less integrity, but not me, and I’d never make up anything or cut corners. It is the facts of a case and the statistics that generate the answers. Knowing I did right by someone helps me sleep better at night.”

Cross stresses that this is what makes his work as an expert witness different from any competitor. He continues to provide analyses for expert witness testimony in different areas -- such as higher education finance, where a consortium of 17 universities was accused of price fixing in determining the rules for scholarships. The student complaints went back as far as 18 years. The majority of those universities have now settled with the plaintiffs and his advice as an economist helped to determine that outcome. The total cost of the determined damages was in the billions!

Dr. Cross recently underwent an interview with Jim Masters and the podcast is highly informative. One can listen to his case histories, and even learn where the name Kenyon Consulting arose from (a street name that is part of his most satisfactory past while growing in wisdom and confidence.) They will learn of the many cases where Philip J Cross provided expert support for cases-- ranging from class actions, to antitrust, to wrongful death. In each instance, his keen ability to do analyses and statistical model helped sway the result. Because of his proven statistical prowess, Dr. Cross has also been consulted in the design and implementation of polls and consumer surveys. Listen to the podcast and learn more about his expertise and where he has applied it.

https://kenyon-consulting.com/

