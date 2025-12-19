Dedicated Surgeon Dr. Sharona Ross Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of surgery is changing, and Dr. Sharona Ross is at the center of that evolution. As the founder of the upcoming Women in Surgery Career Symposium in Clearwater, FL, Dr. Ross is working hard to rewrite the narrative for women in Surgery, especially for those considering or building their careers in Surgery.

The 16th Annual International Women in Surgery Career Symposium will be held February 6 and 7, 2026 in beautiful Clearwater, Florida. This nationally and internationally celebrated event brings together women from the farthest corners of Surgery, from pre-med, medical students, surgical residents and fellows to established attending surgeons and now, for the first time, also includes advanced practice providers such as physician assistants and ARNPs.

More than 50 percent of today’s medical students are women, yet surgery remains a field often perceived as incompatible with a balanced, fulfilling life. Dr. Ross is on a mission to change that perception. Through years of dedicated effort, she has brought together leaders in surgery, offering real solutions, support, and mentorship so the next generation can truly “have it all” without compromise.

A Fresh Perspective on Surgical Careers for Women

When Dr. Ross launched the very first Women in Surgery event from her own living room over 15 years ago, she noticed a resounding need for connection and honest discussion. That experiment quickly grew into a movement, drawing participants from 30 states and multiple countries by its second year. Today, attendance routinely sells out, with 700 participants traveling to Florida each year to be part of this close-knit yet far-reaching community.

The Women in Surgery Career Symposium is more than a conference. It is a vibrant gathering where ideas are exchanged, and career-defining relationships are forged. “If we don’t actively support women choosing surgery, the shortage of skilled surgeons will only worsen. With over half of medical students now women, we can’t afford to miss out on that talent,” explains Dr. Ross.

Participants range from high school STEM students and pre-med undergraduates to medical students, residents, fellows, and attending surgeons. By extending the ladder to those just beginning to climb it, the symposium helps ensure that every aspiring surgeon sees themselves represented at every stage of the journey.

Mentorship, Leadership, and Lasting Change

Dr. Ross has seen firsthand how vital mentorship is for women in surgery. In the event’s early days, the prevailing attitude among senior women surgeons was often, “I worked hard for this; why should it be easier for the next generation?” Those attitudes have shifted. Now, attendees are welcomed by almost 50 faculty speakers who know that supporting the next cohort is not just important, but vital.

Today’s surgical landscape is also shifting thanks to technological advances. Dr. Ross, a leader in robotic surgery, has personally transitioned complex operations to minimally invasive, robot-assisted platforms since 2012. The field is more inclusive than ever, with robotics making it possible for pregnant surgeons to operate in comfort and with greater precision.

“We need the younger generation to see where surgery is going and to know their natural talents are a perfect fit,” emphasizes Dr. Ross. “Women have always multi tasked and managed competing priorities. That is not a liability. It’s exactly what we need in high-stakes surgical teams.” Incorporating advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and new tools, surgery is becoming more accessible and sustainable for everyone.

Quality of Life Center Stage

A groundbreaking addition this year is an increased focus on balancing career and life. With sessions and workshops devoted to wellness and practical strategies for managing family and health alongside surgical ambitions, the symposium tackles head-on the questions so many young women ask: “Can I really do it all?” “Can I be a surgeon and have a family, a life outside the hospital?” Dr. Ross’ answer is “Absolutely, but we have to work together to keep paving a better path.”

This year’s event will even include sessions designed specifically for advanced practice providers such as PAs and ARNPs, reflecting their growing role in surgical teams and broadening the community of professionals who can benefit from these resources.

A Vibrant Community With a Dash of Fun

The Women in Surgery Career Symposium isn’t all lectures and workshops. Some years we manage to have a dynamic atmosphere, including the much-anticipated fashion show celebrating professional femininity and individuality. “When I started out, women were told to fade into the background. Now, I want young women to see that they can bring their whole selves to the field of Surgery, with color and flair,” Dr. Ross shares. Every year the event begins with a lively dance procession led by the planning committee and faculty, setting the tone for a weekend of connection, fun, and inspiration.

Join the Movement

Registration is open to pre-medical and medical students, residents, fellows, attending surgeons, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, Physician Assistant, and STEM-focused high school students. Sponsorships are available to support attendance.

For more event details, scholarship information, and registration info, visit https://women-in-surgery.com/. Additional resources, including interviews and past event highlights, are available on the website.

About Dr. Sharona Ross, MD

Dr. Ross is a pioneer in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, a dedicated mentor, and founder of the Women in Surgery community. Her commitment to advancing women’s roles in surgery continues to inspire new generations to step forward with confidence, skill, and vision.

