Drivers reminded to be prepared for winter conditions

CANADA, February 2 - Drivers in the Lower Mainland, Howe Sound and Vancouver Island are advised to avoid travel unless their vehicle is properly equipped for winter weather.

Sunday morning’s traffic tie-up on Highway 1 through North Vancouver was the result of drivers attempting to travel without winter tires or chains. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit’s maintenance contractor did 30 passes of the corridor throughout the morning to stay on top of winter conditions until hindered by spun-out vehicles.

Tow trucks have cleared the vehicles that were blocking traffic, and maintenance contractors have resumed their work. Additional tow trucks remain on stand-by. Drivers can expect delays.

Colder winter weather will linger in the region for the remainder of the week. All drivers are reminded to use caution, avoid travelling in poor weather conditions when possible and prepare for delays.

While highway maintenance crews work to improve road conditions and reduce hazards for drivers, drivers are asked to leave space for these vehicles and move over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. Drivers are also reminded that it’s unsafe to pass a snowplow on the right.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travellers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/