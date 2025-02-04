As Egg Costs Remain High, Lethal Chicken Games Cracks the Code for Affordable Family Fun with Four New Board Games

Four new games come to Kickstarter from Lethal Chicken Games and they're a better deal than eggs. Dice Batter on Kickstarter for only $20. A better and longer-lasting deal than eggs. What's Under Your Bed? from Lethal Chicken Games only $10 on Kickstarter a better deal than eggs.

With four games in one combined Kickstarter, Lethal Chicken Games is offering a better-than-retail combo of new games.

With the cost of eggs skyrocketing, it turns out backing a chicken-themed game company is a smarter investment than breakfast.” — Alex Mackey

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As egg prices soar, one chicken is still delivering value—and it’s not in the grocery aisle. Lethal Chicken Games is in its final week on Kickstarter , offering four brand-new board games at unbeatable prices before they hit retail.“With the cost of eggs skyrocketing, it turns out backing a chicken-themed game company is a smarter investment than breakfast,” joked Alex Mackey, co-founder of Lethal Chicken Games. “Our games won’t break the bank, and they’ll bring families together for years to come.”As inflation continues to hit essentials like groceries, entertainment is also feeling the squeeze. Families looking for cost-effective ways to have fun are turning to tabletop games as a screen-free, repeat-play option that offers long-term value.Lethal Chicken Games’ Kickstarter features Dice Batter, Tortilla Takedown, Little Pig Little Pig, and What’s Under Your Bed?, giving backers an exclusive chance to lock in lower-than-retail pricing before the campaign ends. Plus, for independent retailers struggling with rising costs, the campaign offers below-wholesale pricing to help local stores compete with big-box retailers.“We can’t control egg prices, but we can make sure game night stays affordable,” Mackey added. “Back now before prices go up—on games or eggs, again!”The Kickstarter campaign ends February 11, and once it’s over, these deals will be gone. Don’t shell out more later—back Lethal Chicken Games now and get four amazing new games at unbeatable prices.For more information about Lethal Chicken Games visit www.lethalchickengames.com About Lethal Chicken GamesLethal Chicken Games is an independent tabletop game company dedicated to creating innovative and engaging games that bring people together. Founded by Alex Mackey and Mike Szalajko, the company is known for its creative concepts, playful art, and a commitment to community-building through tabletop gaming.

