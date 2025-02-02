Closures on Kalaniana‘ole Highway near Sea Life Park to repair sinkhole

Main, News Posted on Feb 1, 2025 in Highways News

Single Lane Closure from 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1; Full Closure from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a full closure of Kalaniana‘ole Highway (Route 72) between Kealahou Street and the vicinity of the Makai Research Pier from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. The full closure of both lanes is needed to repair a sinkhole discovered after the low-pressure system that impacted O‘ahu Thursday and Friday.

Crews closed the Waimānalo-bound lane near Baby Makapu‘u Saturday evening and are alternating traffic through the remaining lane. At 5 a.m. Sunday, HDOT will completely close the highway to haul in coral boulders and back fill the undermined portion of the road. Both lanes will be closed to set up the heavy machinery needed to place the boulders.

There is no available detour through this section of Kalaniana‘ole Highway. Electronic signs will be placed to notify highway users of the full closure. Buses and emergency vehicles will not be allowed through the closure due to the stationing of the heavy machinery.

HDOT will provide an update via email and its social media accounts. To sign-up for HDOT email notices, visit https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

HDOT’s social media accounts are:

https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation

https://x.com/DOTHawaii

https://www.instagram.com/hawaiidot/

