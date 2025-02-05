IAdea Joins Microsoft MDEP Ecosystem, Launches Accelerator Program for OEMs

IAdea Joins Microsoft MDEP Ecosystem

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taipei, Taiwan, and Irvine, CA - IAdea Corporation, a global leader in enterprise IoT solutions, today announced its designation as an ODM Contributor for the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)—a framework that combines the open-source Android OS with Microsoft’s enterprise-grade security, cloud infrastructure, and device management services, and is widely deployed in video conferencing devices, among other applications. This strategic recognition enables IAdea to empower OEMs through its Accel™ for MDEP accelerator program, a suite of products and services tailored to accelerate the design and production of MDEP devices. The program will premiere at an exclusive MDEP Mixer during the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 event in Barcelona on February 5, offering industry leaders firsthand insights into accelerating time-to-market and seamless integration with Microsoft technologies.A Strategic Collaboration for IoT Advancement“We are excited to welcome IAdea as an ODM contributor to the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform,” said Juha Kuosmanen, Head of MDEP. “Their integration with MDEP further empowers our partners to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions.”As an MDEP ODM Contributor, IAdea joins a select group of technology providers collaborating closely with Microsoft to simplify the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade IoT solutions. This collaboration capitalizes on IAdea’s extensive experience in cloud-connected devices and aligns perfectly with Microsoft’s dedication to fostering secure and scalable IoT infrastructure worldwide.“Joining the Microsoft MDEP ecosystem as an ODM Contributor underscores IAdea’s technical expertise and commitment to the advancement of enterprise-grade IoT,” said John C. Wang, CEO of IAdea. “Our accelerator program for MDEP, built on top of Microsoft’s platforms, provides OEMs with the tools and resources they need to create transformative products for smart workplaces, meetings, and buildings.”Introducing the Accel for MDEP Program at ISE 2025IAdea’s MDEP Mixer, taking place during ISE, will bring together Microsoft representatives, IoT innovators, and key industry stakeholders to introduce IAdea’s role in the MDEP ecosystem and its associated accelerator program. This program offers OEMs a range of resources, including:- Accel™ Base: IAdea’s system-on-modules (SOMs) accompanied by MDEP-optimized Android IP assets.- Accel™ Connect: IAdea’s rich set of approved ecosystem cloud solutions, enabling scalable and secure deployments.- Accel™ Design: hardware reference designs and private-label devices provided by IAdea.Attendees at the MDEP Mixer will have the opportunity to learn more about how Accel for MDEP can help them bring innovative IoT solutions to market faster and more efficiently.About IAdea CorporationIAdea Corporation is a recognized leader in enterprise IoT, delivering innovative smart workplace, smart meeting, and smart building solutions that drive operational efficiency and sustainability. With over 20 years of expertise powering millions of devices, IAdea’s devices and cloud platforms empower organizations worldwide to create intelligent, user-centric environments. Learn more at [www.iadea.com].About Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)The Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) empowers Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and technology innovators to accelerate the development, security, and scalability of next-generation IoT devices. By integrating Microsoft’s trusted cloud services, developer tools, and certification frameworks, MDEP simplifies the creation of intelligent, cloud-connected solutions for smart workplaces, buildings, and industrial applications.

